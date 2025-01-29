Basant Panchami 2025: Offer these two yellow sweets to Goddess Saraswati, know recipes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Offer these two yellow sweets to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami 2025.

Every year in February, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated across the country. The spring season begins on this day. This festival is celebrated every year on the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. On this day, Maa Saraswati is worshipped with full rituals in schools, offices and homes. Havan is also organised on this day at many places. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2, 2025. From wearing yellow clothes to offering yellow prasad on this festival is considered very auspicious. In such a situation, you can also worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, on this special day and make yellow sweets at home and offer them as bhog. By doing this, Maa will give you the desired result.

Today in this article we are going to tell you the method of making two yellow colored sweet dishes. You can easily make them and offer them to Saraswati ji. Let us know the method of making these desserts.

Meetha Kesari Dry Fruits Rice

For this, first you have to take Basmati rice, wash it thoroughly and soak it in water for about 15 minutes.

Now you have to put water in a big vessel and let it boil. After it boils, mix saffron food colour in it and add soaked rice on top.

When the rice is cooked well, filter it in a strainer. Now let it cool down.

Place a pan on the gas, add ghee and add finely chopped almonds, cashews, pistachios and raisins and fry lightly.

Take them out in a vessel and let them cool. Now add some more ghee in the same pan, add cooked rice and mix well.

You can also add powdered sugar or jaggery on top. Now mix everything well.

Take milk in a bowl, mix saffron in it and pour it over the rice.

Also, mix the roasted dry fruits and stir once again gently.

Now cover it by reducing the flame for a minute and then turn off the gas.

Your saffron sweet dry fruit rice is ready.

Coconut Basanti Barfi

First of all, you have to take mawa, fry it lightly and take it out in a vessel.

Now pour one cup of milk in a pan on the gas and mix milk powder in it.

After the milk comes to a boil, mix saffron food colour in it and stir.

Then after it boils, add roasted mawa into it and mix it well.

Now add coconut powder and powdered sugar on top and mix again.

Now cook this mixture until it starts coming together.

After this add finely chopped cashew nuts, almonds and cardamom powder and mix again.

Apply ghee on a plate and spread this mixture evenly on it.

Apply silver work on top and leave it to set.

After some time, when it cools down, cut it into a barfi shape.

Your Basanti Coconut Barfi is ready.

