Saraswati Puja 2025: When is it, February 2 or 3? Know correct date, time, rituals and more

One of the major festivals of the month of Magha is the festival of Basant Panchami, which we also know as Saraswati Puja. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, was born. The form of Goddess Saraswati is very unique. She has a book, veena, and garland in her hands and she is sitting on a white lotus.

On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped and revered. Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge as well as music, art, science and craftsmanship. That is why this day is also known as Shri Panchami, Magh Panchami, Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami.

There is a lot of confusion among people about the date of Saraswati Puja in the year 2025. Know on which day you can do Saraswati Puja, February 2 or 3. The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magh month.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurta

According to the Drik Panchang, the date of Basant Panchami will start on February 2, 2025, at 09.14 am.

Which will end the next day on February 3, 2025, at 06.52 minutes.

For this reason, in the year 2025, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 2.

The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja is from 07.09 am to 12.35 pm.

The auspicious time of Saraswati Puja will be 5 hours and 26 minutes.

Saraswati Pujan 2025 Rituals

On this day, worship Goddess Saraswati with proper rituals.

Install the idol of the Mother on a clean yellow cloth.

Apply yellow-coloured tilak to the mother and offer yellow flowers to her. Goddess Saraswati is very fond of the yellow colour.

Wear yellow clothes on this day.

Offer yellow turmeric, yellow sweets and yellow fruits to Goddess Saraswati.

On this day, worship things related to studies and knowledge.

On this day, offer yellow rice with saffron to Goddess Saraswati.

Goddess Saraswati is pleased with all these works, and bathing in holy rivers on the day of Saraswati Puja is considered very auspicious.

