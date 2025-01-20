World Book Fair 2025: Know date, timing, ticket prices, nearest metro station and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL World Book Fair 2025 date, timing, ticket prices and more.

World Book Fair 2025 is going to be organised once again in the national capital Delhi. This time the event will be held from February 1 to February 9 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. For book lovers, this fair is no less than a festival. National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education will be organising the event in partnership with the India Trade Promotion Organisation.

Now, the question arises of how to go to the World Book Fair 2025, what time it will remain and from where to purchase the tickets, so we have brought the answers to all these questions for you.

Date and timing of World Book Fair 2025:

The World Book Fair 2025 will be held from February 1 to 9 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The timings for visitors for the book fair will be from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

World Book Fair 2025 theme:

This year, to mark 75 years of India as a republic, the theme of World Book Fair 2025 will highlight "Republic@75".

How to reach (nearest metro station):

If you are planning to visit the World Book Fair 2025, then you can easily reach there by availing metro service. You can take the blue line, to reach Pragati Maidan, you need to get down at the Supreme Court metro station. From there, you can easily reach the book fair in 7 to 10 minutes.

How to purchase tickets online:

Visit the official website at nbtindia.gov.in

Click the NDWBF 2025 entrance ticket link after selecting the ticket option.

Decide which date you would like to attend the event.

Choose how many tickets you wish to buy.

Make the payment by selecting the payment option.

Download the ticket that has the QR code on it.

Purchasing tickets offline

Physical ticket sales were available at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The ticket will be available for the same at the Metro station exit starting on February 1.

