Mahakumbh: From pets to tattoos, Kumbh Mela has everything to offer to the young crowd

From pets to tattoos, Kumbh Mela has everything to offer to the young crowd.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Kumbh Mela, also known as the Mahakumbh, is one of the world's largest religious events. The event is held every twelve years at four different locations within India, and millions of devotees and visitors join from all over the country and abroad. Although the event is fundamentally religious, the Kumbh Mela has evolved to become an important source of cultural exchange and commercial activities. Among the many things that the Kumbh Mela has to offer, it is the young crowd that seems to be most attracted to this grand affair. From pets to tattoos, the Kumbh Mela has something for everyone, especially for the young crowd.

Recently, according to the TOI reports, a bodybuilder from Haryana grabbed all the attention as he emerged out of the chilly water in Sangam with a tattoo covering his right arm and six-pack abs. With evidence dating back over 10,00 years ago,

tattoos were a part of primitive India which has become popular in modern times as well.

Mahesh Rana from Gurugram, who has a huge Lord Hanuman tattoo with a modern symbol has said, "Our body is the greatest temple and tattoos act as a gateway to our personality."

But it is not just about getting inked; the Kumbh Mela also offers a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and earn some money. From selling handicrafts and traditional items to setting up food stalls serving local delicacies, the Kumbh Mela is a bustling marketplace for young entrepreneurs. It not only provides them with a platform to showcase their products but also helps them understand the market and build connections.

According to TOI reports, a group of social media influencers were also seen sporting Rudraksha bracelets, unique tattoos and sunglasses which is attracting curiosity among crowds.

Also, the Kumbh Mela is not only a human place but also has room for all our furry friends. Many youngsters bring their pets along with them to experience the grandeur of this event. From dogs and cats to monkeys and even horses, you can see every type of animal strolling around the Kumbh Mela grounds. And these pets aren't just ornaments; they accompany their owners spiritually on their pilgrim journey. The belief behind this is that whenever these important events happen, your pet being around you gives good luck and favours.

Due to the severe cold, some locals have also arranged bonfires for the devotees and local tea sellers are also offering chai to the people visiting Kumbh.

For those who are seeking a more spiritual experience, the Kumbh Mela has something to offer as well. The Kumbh Mela is known for its various camps and ashrams where spiritual gurus and teachers impart their wisdom to visitors. These camps also offer meditation sessions, yoga classes, and discourses on various aspects of spirituality. For young people who are looking for inner peace and enlightenment, the Kumbh Mela provides the perfect platform to connect with like-minded individuals and learn from spiritual masters. The last day of Maha Kumbh is February 26.

