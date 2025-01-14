Mahakumbh: Lesser-known facts about female Naga Sadhus, their food habits and lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lesser-known facts about female Naga Sadhus.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh started with great pomp in Prayagraj, the first Amrit Snan started on January 14 on the day of Makar Sankranti. According to the reports, today 13 Akharas will participate in this Amrit Snan, which is to last for about 9.30 hours. All the Akharas have been given 40-40 minutes for Sangam baths. In this Amrit Snan, Naga Sadhus will bathe first and then their devotees. By now you must have known and heard a lot about Naga Sadhus, but how much do you know about female Naga Sadhus?

Now, let us tell you that female Naga Sadhus are very different from male Naga Sadhus, their world is completely different and strange. So let us know about female Naga Sadhus, what they eat, where they live and how they become.

How does a female become a Naga?

The process of becoming a female Naga Sadhu is quite difficult, women have to do tough sadhana to become a Naga Sadhu. Women who become Naga Sadhu have to follow strict celibacy for 10-15 years. To become a Naga Sadhu, one has to assure their Guru that the woman is capable of becoming a Naga. After this, when the Guru is convinced, he is permitted to become a Naga Sadhu. After this, the process of becoming a Naga Sadhu begins. To become a Naga Sadhu, the woman has to perform her Pinddaan, as well as get her head shaved. After this, the woman is made to take a bath in the river and the woman chants the name of God the whole day.

Just like men, women Naga Sadhus also worship Lord Shiva. They wake up in the Brahma Muhurta in the morning and chant the name of Shiva and also worship Lord Dattatreya in the evening. Then they chant the name of Shiva after lunch.

What do female Naga Sadhus eat and where do they live?

Naga sadhus eat roots, fruits, herbs, fruits and many kinds of leaves. Similarly, female Nagas also have to eat the same. During Maha Kumbh, like the sadhus, female Nagas also take Shahi Snan (Amrit Snan). But male Nagas and female Nagas live separately. There is a separate arrangement for female ascetics in the Akharas. However, the female Naga Sadhu goes to take a bath after the male Naga Sadhu. In the Akhara, Naga sadhvis are called by the nicknames Mai, Avdhutani or Naagin.

