Mahakumbh: Unable to make it to Kumbh Mela? Follow these tips to arrange holy water for sacred dip at home

Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh is the biggest festival of faith, in which everyone wants to take a dip. Bathing in Kumbh has special importance. It is said that by taking a dip in Kumbh, the sins of many of your several births are washed away. Along with this, the blessings of the gods and goddesses remain in your life. If you do charity after bathing in Kumbh, then you also get the blessings of the ancestors. Everyone wishes to take a dip in Kumbh at least once in life. If for some reason you are not able to go to Maha Kumbh and take a dip, then you can get all the virtues even by sitting at home. Know what you have to do about this.

Ask for water from Maha Kumbh and take a bath

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji says that if you are not able to go for a Kumbh bath yourself, then ask someone close to you, a relative or a neighbour for Kumbh water. By adding a few drops of this water to your bath water and taking a bath, you will get the same benefits as you get from Kumbh bath. You can take a bath with the water brought from Kumbh on any auspicious day.

How can we get the water of Maha Kumbh?

If someone you know is going to take a bath in Maha Kumbh, you can ask him for water. Many NGOs are also working to send water and Prasad of Maha Kumbh. They are providing the service of sending water and Prasad to your home for free. You can get Maha Kumbh water by registering at these places. Apart from this, 'The Triveni Sangam Water Delivery Service' also provides the service of delivering water directly from Triveni to your home.

Take a bath with Ganga Jal

If for some reason you are not able to get the water of Maha Kumbh, then you can also bathe with Ganga water at home and get the same benefits as you get by taking a dip in Maha Kumbh. You can bathe with Ganga water on any day of Amrit Snan dates. After this, do charity. You will get the same benefits as bathing in Maha Kumbh.

