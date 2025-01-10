Mahakumbh: High-speed boats with VVIP security for devotees will connect tradition with modernity

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Speed boats with VVIP security for devotees are available in Maha Kumbh 2025.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations have been in full swing for several months to make Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj smooth and easy for the devotees. All the departments of the Mela Authority, District Administration and Municipal Body are engaged in realising the divine, grand, new Maha Kumbh as per the instructions of the Yogi government. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will start from January 13 and it will continue till February 26.

In this sequence, UP Tourism is going to provide special facilities to the devotees. For the first time in this Maha Kumbh, UP Tourism will also provide the facility of speed boats. Devotees will be able to avail the facility of the mini cruise or speed boat for Sangam bath from Triveni Boat Club. The purpose of this service of the Tourism Department is to enable the devotees to take a bath in Sangam in a comfortable manner.

This time high-speed boats have been brought to Mahakumbh. These water sports boats will not only reduce the time taken to reach Triveni Sangam but will also give the devotees the experience of a water India.

Around 2 crore devotees will be able to take holy dip because of the availability of speed boats. There are special arrangements in these boats for VVIP security. Navigation map devices are also installed in the speed boats. To connect tradition with modernity, these high-speed boats have been brought to Mahakumbh this time.

According to reports, Triveni Boat Club operator Deepak Tandon currently said, the boat club has 6 six-seater speed boats, 2 thirty-five seater mini cruises and 2 rescue boats. The fare of the speed boat is Rs 200 per person or Rs 2000 per hour, while the mini cruise can be availed at Rs 150 per person or Rs 5000 per hour. Both boats can also be booked for the entire family.

