Mahakumbh: Here's what devotees can relish during their Kumbh Mela 2025 visit

Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Mela is an important religious event in Hinduism and an integral part of Indian tradition. It is also the largest peaceful congregation of people. The Mahakumbh Mela stands as a testament to the human quest for divine and spiritual liberation which represents the belief in freedom from the continuous cycle of birth, death, and rebirth.

During Mahakumbh, millions of devotees take a dip in the holy waters of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati which symbolizes the purification of the soul and leads one on the path of Moksha.

The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13, 2025 and end on February 26, 2025. According to reports, the event is set to draw at least 40 crore devotees and tourists from across the world.

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years and Mahakumbh Mela is organised every 12 years. The Kumbh Mela is organised in four places in rotation; Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. This year, the Mahakumbh Mela will be organised in Prayagraj and the celestial positionings of the planets make this Maha Kumbh very special as it is occurring after 144 years.

While the religious aspect holds importance, visitors are also intrigued to know about the food that will be available at Mahakumbh Mela. Arranged by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, the devotees can relish different types of food at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Here, take a look at what will be available in the food stalls during Mahakumbh Mela.

Langar: Devotees can get delicious and nutritious dishes like dal-rice, roti-sabzi, chole, rajma, halwa, kheer and puri-sabzi. This food is not only delicious but also helps maintain balance in the spiritual surroundings.

Awadhi Thali: Tasting the Awadhi Thali at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is a must. It includes traditional Awadhi dishes like biryani, kebabs, tandoori roti, etc.

Tandoori Tea: Tandoori tea can be enjoyed at various food stalls of Maha Kumbh, which is a unique experience, especially for tea lovers.

Lassi: This is a refreshing, creamy yoghurt-based drink that can provide great relief during Kumbh Mela. You can find both sweet as well as salty lassi.

Litti Chokha: The famous Litti Chokha of Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will also be available at Maha Kumbh.

This food of Maha Kumbh is not only a source of energy for the devotees but also presents a wonderful mix of different cultures and traditions.

