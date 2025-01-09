Mahakumbh 2025: What is Shahi Snan? Know religious and cultural significance of the holy bath

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mahakumbh 2025: What is Shahi Snan?

The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. A grand Maha Kumbh is being organized in Prayagraj from January 13. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Also, all the sins of man are washed away by taking a Kumbh bath. The bath taken during Kumbh is also called Shahi Snan. Today we will give you information in this article about how it got its name and on which dates the Shahi Snan is in 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025: Shahi Snan in Prayagraj

During the Maha Kumbh, the first royal bath will be taken on the day of Makar Sankranti, i.e., on January 14. After this, the second royal bath will be taken on the day of Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and the third royal bath will be taken on the day of Basant Panchami on February 3. However, Kumbh baths will also be taken on the days of Maghi Purnima and Mahashivratri, but these will not be called royal baths.

Why is it called a Shahi Snan?

The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Shahi Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Shahi Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas.

A similar belief is also about Shahi Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Shahi Snan.

Many scholars believe that Maha Kumbh is organized by looking at the position of royal planets like the Sun and Jupiter; hence the bath taken during this time is called Shahi Snan. Along with this, it is also called Shahi Snan in view of the sanctity of Maha Kumbh Snan. 'Shahi Snan' means the bath by which the impurities of the mind are also removed. Sins are washed away, and the person gets spiritual upliftment. These are the reasons behind calling Maha Kumbh as Shahi Snan.

Religious and cultural significance

Religiously, Maha Kumbh is a sacred event for Indian people. By taking a royal bath in Maha Kumbh, you get the blessings and proximity of God. During Maha Kumbh, not only is bathing done, but holy temples are also visited. Along with this, people who believe in Hinduism also do charity during this time. That is, Maha Kumbh is a major confluence of religious progress. Along with this, it is also our cultural heritage. Many colors of our culture come to the fore through Maha Kumbh. The sanyasis, saints, Aghoris, and Naga Sadhus participating in it are a symbol of the intricacy of Hinduism. At the same time, this fair also displays the devotion of common people.

When did Shahi Snan start?

There are different opinions among historians and religious experts about Shahi Snan. While religious experts say that this tradition has been going on since the Vedic period. They believe that the bath taken in the special position of the planets was called Shahi Snan. On the other hand, historians believe that during the medieval period, to give special respect to the sages and saints, they were allowed to take a bath first in Kumbh by the kings. Seeing their pomp and show, the bath of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Shahi Snan.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

