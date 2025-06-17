Almond flour to Barley flour: Here are some of the best flours for people with diabetes It is crucial to control blood sugar and, one of the ways to do so is to keep a check on your diet. There are different foods that spike your blood sugar levels, without you even knowing it. The flour you consume can be one of them. Here are some flours that are best for people with diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition wherein your blood sugar levels are high. This happens when the pancreas doesn't make enough insulin, or the insulin produced by the body isn't used effectively, both of which can increase your blood sugar levels. If you have chronic high blood sugar levels, it can impact your health in several ways.

If blood sugar levels are not managed, it can lead to several health conditions, like kidney disease, neuropathy and heart disease, among others. Hence, it is crucial to control blood sugar levels. One of the ways to do so is to keep a check on your diet. There are different foods that spike your blood sugar levels, without you even knowing it. The flour you consume can be one of them. Here are some flours that are best for people with diabetes.

Almond Flour

This is made from finely ground almonds and has a low glycemic index (GI). It is high in protein, healthy fats and fibre, which helps to slow down the absorption of glucose and stabilise blood sugar levels. The nutty flavor of this flour makes it a good option for baking and pancakes.

Chickpea Flour

Chickpea flour, or besan, is a staple in Indian kitchens. It has a moderate GI and is high in fibre and protein. It slows down the digestion of carbohydrates, thereby preventing sharp spikes in blood sugar. It’s a good option for pancakes, fritters and flatbreads.

Oat Flour

This flour is made from ground oats and contains beta-glucan, which is a soluble fibre that can help reduce blood sugar and cholesterol. It has a moderate GI and can be mixed with other flours to improve its texture. It can be used for baking while controlling blood sugar.

Barley Flour

This is made from ground barley grains and has a low GI, which makes it a good choice for diabetics. It is rich in soluble fibre, which can slow down glucose absorption, prevent blood sugar spikes and also improve insulin sensitivity.

Buckwheat Flour

This flour is not related to wheat and is gluten-free. It has a low to moderate GI, and is rich in fibre, protein and antioxidants. Buckwheat flour is good for regulating blood sugar levels, and can be used for pancakes, noodles, or even baking.

