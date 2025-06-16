Dry ginger powder to moringa leaves: 7 desi superfoods that can help boost your immunity this monsoon Monsoon makes our bodies more vulnerable to colds, coughs, and digestive troubles. Instead of reaching for synthetic supplements, why not turn to desi superfoods. Here are some desi superfoods that you should add to your monsoon diet to boost your immunity and keep common seasonal illnesses at bay.

As the monsoon rolls in, it also brings an unwanted guest along, seasonal infections. The humid air becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, making our bodies more vulnerable to colds, coughs, and digestive troubles. Instead of reaching for synthetic supplements, why not turn to time-tested wisdom from our very own kitchens?

Prachi Mandholia, Clinical Nutritionist shares some desi superfoods that you should add to your monsoon diet to boost your immunity and keep common seasonal illnesses at bay.

Dry Ginger Powder (Saunth)

A powerful anti-inflammatory, dry ginger helps clear respiratory passages, improves digestion, and helps prevent colds, coughs, and sore throats, all of which are common during the monsoon.

How to consume: Mix half a teaspoon of dry ginger powder in warm water, or add it to your morning tea, soups, or kadha (herbal decoction).

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is one of the most potent anti-inflammatory spice. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for its powerful immune-modulating effects which helps the body fight infections and heal faster.

How to consume: Mix it into your curries, teas or kadhas but make sure to combine it with black pepper for better absorption of curcumin.

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi is an age-old herbal remedy known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and adaptogenic properties. It supports respiratory health, fights infections, and helps the body adapt to stress, both physical and mental.

How to consume: Make tulsi tea with a dash of honey a daily ritual during the monsoon. To prepare tulsi tea, boil the leaves in water along with ginger and cinnamon. Add a dash of honey, while serving.

Neem

Bitter but powerful, neem purifies the blood and fights infections. It has antiseptic, antifungal, and detoxifying properties that help to keep skin infections and fevers at bay.

How to consume: Take neem powder with warm water on an empty stomach or mix it with honey to reduce bitterness.

Pumpkin Seeds

Small in size but mighty in nutrition, pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc and antioxidants, key players in immune health.

How to consume: Add soaked pumpkin seeds to your smoothies, breakfast bowls, or simply snack on them during the day. A tablespoon a day is enough to meet your needs.

Black Pepper (Kali Mirch)

This kitchen staple is more than just a spice. Black pepper contains piperine, which enhances the absorption of nutrients, especially curcumin from turmeric. It also helps clear congestion and supports respiratory health.

How to consume: Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper over your meals, add to your soups, or mix with turmeric and honey as a remedy for colds.

Moringa Leaves (Drumstick Leaves)

Moringa is often called a miracle tree for good reason. Its leaves are packed with vitamins C, A and E, all of which boosts immunity, supports detoxification, and helps manage inflammation.

How to consume: Use fresh moringa leaves in soups, stir-fries, or dals. You can also consume moringa powder in warm water.

