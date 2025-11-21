Chicken bibimbap to Seoul flamed prawns: Inside Air India’s new global menu Air India unveils a refreshed global in-flight menu featuring Indian classics, global flavours, and sustainable practices. Explore what’s new in the upgraded dining experience.

New Delhi:

Air India has just announced a major refresh of its onboard dining, rolling out a global menu that blends the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine with flavours from around the world.

The new menu reflects the culinary diversity of India, from the royal kitchens of Awadh to the coastal southern tiffin-style delicacies — while also embracing global influences like Pan-Asian, European bistro, and geo-specific “star” dishes.

On international routes (from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to London, New York, Toronto, Sydney, and more), passengers will now be able to taste this refreshed offering.

Something for Every Cabin, Every Taste

First Class passengers can expect gourmet meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and curated wine and champagne pairings.

Business Class features multi-course meals that are customizable, along with specially chosen beverages.

For Premium Economy and Economy, the menu has been upgraded with balanced, wholesome options — familiar regional flavours served in a more refined presentation.

Highlight Dishes That Stand Out

Air India’s new menu includes a range of both traditional and modern dishes:

Indian classics — like Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda, Murgh Massalam, and a South Indian platter featuring idli, dosa, and more.

like Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda, Murgh Massalam, and a South Indian platter featuring idli, dosa, and more. Global fare — such as Japanese Teppanyaki Bowl, citrus tiger prawns, and Korean-inspired Seoul-flamed prawns.

such as Japanese Teppanyaki Bowl, citrus tiger prawns, and Korean-inspired Seoul-flamed prawns. Gen Z favourites — think chicken bibimbap and matcha delice in Business Class.

think chicken bibimbap and matcha delice in Business Class. Comfort food — homestyle masala dal khichdi and stuffed parantha are also on the menu.

homestyle masala dal khichdi and stuffed parantha are also on the menu. Dietary-sensitive meals — the airline now offers more than 18 special meal types, including vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-conscious options.

Sustainability Is on the Plate Too

Air India isn’t just focused on flavour; it’s also prioritising sustainability. Their new menu practices include:

Using locally sourced seasonal ingredients to reduce food miles and support local farmers.

Eco-conscious packaging, like compostable utensils and paper boxes, and onboard waste segregation to recycle and compost.

Who’s Behind the Culinary Makeover

The refreshed menu has been crafted by Chef Sandeep Kalra, who recently joined Air India as part of the airline’s broader transformation strategy.

To make sure the food experience matches the new menu, the cabin crew has also undergone specialised training.

A Statement from Air India

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, said the redesign isn’t just about food. “We are reimagining the in-flight dining experience to resonate with global travellers,” he explained. The goal is to deliver not just a meal, but care and culinary excellence at cruising altitude.

