The best and worst Indian snacks for digestion — ranked by an expert

From samosas at street stands to crunchy bhujia with chai, Indian snacks are hard to resist. But according to California-based gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam, not all favourites are created equal when it comes to gut health. He recently shared an Instagram post where he ranked 10 quintessential Indian snacks, with clear winners and not-so-healthy picks.

This isn’t about banning treats, it’s about understanding how what we snack on affects digestion, mood and long-term health. Ready to find out where your go-to snack stands?

The ranking revealed (from worst to best)

Dr Manickam ranked the snacks from 10 (most unhealthy) to 1 (most gut-friendly). Here are some of the key placements and why they landed there:

10. Golgappa (Pani Puri): “Deep-fried, spicy water can trigger acidity, bloating and gas.”

9. Bhujia: “Highly processed foods, full of emulsifiers, and are bad for your gut microbiome.”

8. Pakoras: Another rainy-day favourite, but “deep-fried snacks are heavier on the stomach… the gut-brain axis ties gut balance with mood.”

7. Samosa: A classic that hits high on taste but low on gut-health credentials: “made of refined flour… causes abdominal bloating.”

6. Pav Bhaji: Think vegetables, yes—but the butter and refined bread let it down. “Loads of butter … even the pav is refined carb.”

5. Momo: The verdict depends: steamed good, fried risky. “Fried momo … big no-no. Be mindful of the sauces.”

4. Masala Khakhra: “If made from whole wheat and baked, it’s a good snack in moderation.”

3. Corn Cob: A better pick but not perfect. “While corn cob … is gut-friendly, it can bloat certain people.”

2. Makhana: A clear favourite. “Low in fat, gentle on the stomach, and relatively rich in protein.”

1. Boiled Sundal: The top gut-pick. “Most gut-friendly of all, rich in protein and easy on digestion for most people.”

What this means for your snack habits

Fried, refined & butter-heavy = red flags

Treats like 7 to 10 on this list hit big on taste but carry hidden costs for your digestion and energy.

Whole grains, minimal oil, simple toppings = better snacks

The lower-number snacks show that flavour + gut-friendly are not mutually exclusive.

Moderation and context matter

Even the “not great” snacks can fit occasionally; the issue is frequency and portion size.

We all deserve to snack, but not at the cost of our gut health. This ranking from Dr Manickam is a timely reminder: snack smarter, not just tastier. Switching one greasy samosa for a bowl of makhana, or cutting down butter in your pav bhaji, could pay off in how you feel tomorrow morning.