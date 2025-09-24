5 gut-friendly Indian breakfasts under 200 calories for a healthy start to the day There are several Indian breakfast options you can choose from that are healthy for your gut. However, if you want to control your calorie intake, you will have to be careful about the portions. Here are some gut-friendly Indian breakfast options that are under 200 calories.

A healthy gut is very important for your overall health and well-being. Likewise, what you eat in the morning plays a very crucial role in maintaining it. Your breakfast should be rich in fibre, easy to digest, and low in calories. It can help improve digestion, balance the gut microbiome, and keep you energised throughout the day.

There are several Indian breakfast options you can choose from that are healthy for your gut. However, if you want to control your calorie intake, you will have to be careful about the portions. Mindful preparation and portion control can help you enjoy your breakfast while keeping your gut healthy. Here are some gut-friendly Indian breakfast options that are under 200 calories.

Gut-friendly Indian breakfasts under 200 calories

1. Moong Dal Chilla

1 small chilla is nearly 180 calories. This is made with soaked and ground moong dal that is light on the stomach and benefits your gut health. It also has easy-to-digest plant protein. Adding ginger and cumin can help improve digestion, however, make sure to skip heavy oils to keep it under 200 calories.

2. Idli

2 small idlis are nearly 180 calories. Idlis are steamed, fermented rice-lentil cakes that are good for the gut bacteria due to natural fermentation. Their texture makes them easy to digest, and pair them with chutney. To keep the calorie count low, avoid excess oil in the chutney.

3. Poha with Vegetables

¾ cup can give you 180 calories. Poha is easy to digest and low in calories. Temper it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric, and then combine it with vegetables. This gives you a fibre-rich, probiotic-friendly breakfast that is good for digestion and maintains your gut balance.

4. Vegetable Upma

½ cup gives you nearly 190 calories. This is made with semolina (rava/sooji) and lightly sauteed veggies. It gives you complex carbs, fibre, and several other important minerals. Use minimal oil and add different types of vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas to make it filling and gut-friendly.

5. Oats Dosa

1 small has nearly 170 calories. Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which supports healthy gut microbiota. When you make it into a thin batter with yoghurt and spices, it becomes both filling and light. Cook it in a nonstick pan with minimal oil, as this ensures that your calorie count stays low.

