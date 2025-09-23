Kuttu roti recipe with hacks: Soft and fluffy buckwheat rotis for Navratri This Navratri, make perfectly soft kuttu rotis with simple hacks. A healthy, gluten-free vrat recipe that pairs beautifully with aloo sabzi and chutney.

Navratri fasting often comes with food restrictions, but that doesn’t mean your plate has to be bland. One of the most loved vrat staples is kuttu atta roti, made with buckwheat flour. Naturally gluten-free and loaded with nutrition, this wholesome dish pairs beautifully with vrat-safe sabzis and chutneys.

But there’s a catch - kuttu rotis have a reputation for falling apart, sticking to the rolling pin, or turning dry too quickly. With the right hacks, you can make perfectly soft and delicious kuttu rotis every time.

Ingredients for kuttu roti

1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

1 medium boiled potato (mashed)

Rock salt (sendha namak) – to taste

Warm water – for kneading

Ghee or oil – for frying

Step-by-step method

1. Knead a soft dough

Mix kuttu flour, boiled potato, and rock salt. The potato binds the dough and prevents breakage. Add warm water and knead into a smooth dough.

Hack: Use arrowroot flour or rajgira atta as an alternative binder.

2. Roll without the mess

Place a small dough ball between two butter paper sheets and roll it gently. This avoids sticking to the rolling pin.

Hack: Lightly grease the paper with ghee for smoother rolling.

3. Cook until golden

Heat a tawa and roast the roti on medium flame. Add ghee on both sides until golden spots appear.

Hack: Wrap cooked rotis in a clean kitchen towel to keep them soft for longer.

Serving tip

Pair hot kuttu rotis with aloo sabzi, curd, or peanut chutney for a satisfying vrat-friendly meal.

This Navratri, skip the stress of broken rotis — these easy hacks will help you serve soft, fluffy, and tasty kuttu atta rotis every single time.

