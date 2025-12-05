From idli to pornstar martini: Google’s top recipe searches of 2025 in India Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals what India cooked, craved and celebrated this year, from classic idli and festive modak to viral cocktails, wellness drinks and regional favourites.

New Delhi:

As the year draws to a close and we all reflect on what captured our collective curiosity, Google’s “Year in Search 2025” has served up a spicy and sometimes sweet menu.

The list of India’s most-searched recipes this year reads like a map of generations, celebrations, nostalgia, party nights and the simple comforts that bring people home.

India’s top-searched recipes in 2025

1. Idli

Simple, soft and soul-soothing, idlis topped the list. Whether it’s nostalgia, convenience, or the rise of South Indian breakfasts all over India, this steamed classic proved once again that comfort never goes out of style.

2. Pornstar Martini

With its bold name and fruity flavour, this cocktail quickly became the talk of the town. Made with passion fruit, vodka and a fizzy shot on the side, it became the go-to search for party nights and house gatherings.

3. Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi may come once a year, but India’s love for modak clearly lasts longer. Searches peaked for Ukadiche Modak, with people wanting to recreate the traditional steamed version at home.

4. Thekua

This deep-fried, jaggery-sweet snack, mostly made during Chhath Puja, saw a massive surge. Many Indians rediscovered this rustic treat as a perfect tea-time indulgence.

5. Ugadi Pachadi

A unique blend of sweet, sour, bitter and tangy, Ugadi Pachadi symbolises life’s flavours, and 2025 saw a renewed interest in this Andhra–Telangana New Year speciality.

6. Yorkshire Pudding

Desi home cooks ventured into British cuisine this year, and Yorkshire Pudding surprisingly made it to the top charts. Blame Instagram or travel content, but India clearly wanted to try its hand at this airy, golden delight.

7. Beetroot Kanji

Traditional drinks made a comeback, and beetroot kanji led the trend. This probiotic-rich drink from North India became a favourite among wellness enthusiasts looking for gut-friendly recipes.

8. Gond Katira Drink

This natural coolant, known for its jelly-like texture, went viral during heat waves. Wellness creators highlighted their benefits, pushing search numbers through the roof.

9. Thiruvathirai Kali

Made during the Thiruvathirai festival, this sweet dish made of rice flour and jaggery saw a big revival as more people sought to recreate traditional Tamil recipes at home.

10. Kolukattai

A playful fusion twist that blends modak with trendy dessert styling, “modka” became a viral recipe search. It’s colourful, fun and very Instagram-friendly, no wonder it went big!

ALSO READ: How naval cooks turned survival food into comfort dishes: 3 sailor-style recipes with Indian twist