How naval cooks turned survival food into comfort dishes: 3 sailor-style recipes with Indian twist

For centuries, naval kitchens were laboratories of improvisation: limited ingredients, long voyages, unpredictable climates, and a hungry crew that needed food that was nutritious, long-lasting, and morale-boosting.
Out of this emerged dishes that were simple, hearty, and quietly sophisticated, the kind of food that gives you warmth, energy, and a sense of home.
To mark Navy Day, here are three recipes inspired by naval cooking traditions, with an Indian twist, that show how sailors turned basic staples into comfort food.
1. Naval pazham pesto pasta: a coastal mash-up that tells a story
Long before fusion cuisine had a name, naval cooks were already doing it.
They combined whatever ingredients were available in port cities, vegetables, fruits, grains, preserved foods, and built meals that balanced energy, flavour, and shelf-life.
One such playful adaptation is the Naval Pazham Pesto Pasta, a dish that uses locally grown pazham (banana or plantain) in place of traditional pine nuts, creating a creamy, mildly sweet base for pesto.
What it tastes like
- Creamy, herbal, slightly sweet
- With the pepper bite of basil and garlic
- And the comfort of carbs sailors depended on
Why it worked at sea
Bananas and plantains travelled well and provided potassium + calories,
while pasta lasted months without spoiling.
Rough composition
- Cooked pasta
- Basil + pazham (ripe or semi-ripe)
- Coconut oil (a coastal pantry staple)
- Garlic, salt, lemon
- Nuts or seeds if available
It’s a dish that feels modern, tropical and comfort-fuelled, but deeply rooted in naval logic.
2. Navy beans sambar: protein-packed, ship-kitchen approved
Beans were a lifeline for navies across the world — high protein, inexpensive, easy to store, and versatile.
Indian naval kitchens, exposed to a range of port cultures and cooks of different communities, turned beans into sambar-style stews loaded with spices and vegetables.
What makes it “navy”
- Uses dry beans soaked overnight, ideal for long voyages
- Relies on lentils + beans for complete protein
- One-pot cooking saves fuel and time
Flavour profile
- Tangy tamarind
- Earthy dal
- Mild heat
- Comforting, soupy richness
Rough ingredients
- Navy beans (or rajma / lima beans)
- Toor dal
- Tamarind, sambar powder
- Vegetables like pumpkin, drumstick, carrot
- Tempered mustard, curry leaves, dried red chilli
Served with rice or rotis, it kept sailors full, focused and moving.
3. Haricot bean salad: the sailor’s survival meal that became a ‘protein bowl’
Haricot beans were a staple in French and British naval diets, adopted later by many Commonwealth navies.
They stored well, absorbed flavour, and could be eaten cold or warm, ideal when cooking wasn’t possible due to weather.
Today, this dish reads like a café-style protein bowl, but it started as survival food.
Why sailors loved it
- High protein + fibre
- Quick to assemble
- Hydrating in tropical heat
- Shelf-stable ingredients
Flavour profile
- Light, citrusy, salty
- Clean and fresh, not oily
- With a satisfying bite from beans + vegetables
Rough composition
- Cooked haricot beans
- Onion, cucumber, tomatoes
- Olive oil or mustard oil
- Lemon, salt, pepper
- Herbs if available
Some naval cooks added pickled vegetables, brought from ports, functional probiotics before we had the term.
Why these recipes matter now
These dishes aren’t just curiosities, they’re reminders that naval food culture was global long before modern travel.
Recipes were shaped by:
- Geography
- Climate
- Scarcity
- Survival
- Creativity
What we now call “fusion” was, for sailors, simply a necessity with personality.
And because crews needed energy for long, exhausting days, nutrition mattered more than gourmet complexity.
The result: food that was simple, healthy, transportable, and quietly delicious.
Navy kitchens were never fancy, but they were innovative. They cooked to survive, but also to comfort. And in doing so, they created dishes that still make sense today, especially in a world that loves recipes that are nutritious, unpretentious, and made from ordinary ingredients.
So this Navy Day, if you try one of these dishes, remember: You’re not just cooking for yourself, you’re tasting a recipe shaped by oceans, sailors, and centuries of travel.