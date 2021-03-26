Sonam Kapoor shares easiest weight loss snack-hack which needs just 3 ingredients

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Staying fit is not a day's job. It takes times and a strict schedule to adapt to a healthy lifestyle. However, if you're sort of lazy but want to stay fit, there's a hack and it is super easy. Actress Sonam Kapoor, on Friday, took to her Instagram stories to share a weight loss snack hack. The snack is quick to make, is fulfilling and needs just three ingredients. All you need is a tomato, half avocado and some lemon pepper to add flavour to it.

The snack is very easy to make and requires absolutely no effort. As per the description of the post, wash and cut 1 tomato with half avocado cut into small pieces. Top the mix with some lemon pepper and you're good to go!

On a related note, Friday saw hashtag "Fitness Friday" trending on Twitter. Following the trend, netizens jumped in to share their fitness hacks. While some suggested yoga to keep oneself fit, many said skipping junk food and eating as natural as possible can prove beneficial. Several also recommended adding seasonal fruits to one's plate.

Coming back to Sonam Kapoor, on the work front, the actress has wrapped up shooting for "Blind" last month. Sonam will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.