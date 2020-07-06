Sawan somvar vrat (Monday fast): Make makhana kheer, khoya barfi with these easy recipes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sawan First Monday Fast: Make tasty makhana kheer and khoya barfi at home with these easy recipes

The first day of Sawan 2020 started on Monday, July 6 leaving devotees immersed in the worship of Lord Shiva. People observe fast on Mondays in the month of Saavan to please God and also to get their wishes fulfilled. Some people eat only fruits while fasting whereas others eat only sweet dish after worshiping the God in the evening. If you are also observing the fast of Sawan and are wondering what to make in sweet, then we have few options for you. Here's enlisting some easy-peasy recipes of makhana kheer and khoya barfi that can be easily made at home. Not only will they taste amazing but will also be pure unlike the ones available in the market. Without further ado, have a look at how you can easily make these delicacies at home.

Essential ingredients to make makhana kheer:

Fox Nut

Desi Ghee

Full cream milk

Chironji

Coconut

Sugar

Green cardamom

Recipe to make makhana kheer:

First, cut the fox nuts into two pieces. Here we have taken half a liter of full cream milk and accordingly a bowl. Chironji and coconut will also be poured in the Makhana Kheer. After cutting the Makhana into two pieces, cut the fine pieces of coconut. Now put the milk in the pot and keep it on low flame. On the other side, put the cardamom on the gas and add two spoons of desi ghee to it. Fry the Makhana pieces in desi ghee lightly. After frying the makhanas, when they become slightly cold, then add them to the milk.

After adding the milk to the fox nuts, take about one and a half bowl of sugar and pour it into the milk. Keep stirring the milk with the help of a finger, so that both the milk and milk do not fall down. Now add chironji and finely chopped coconut and green cardamom. To check whether the Makhane is cooked in milk or not, you take a spoon and cut it. Turn off the gas if the makhana is cut easily. Your Makhana Kheer is ready.

Essential Ingredients to make khoya barfi:

Khoya

Powdered sugar

Cardamom

Recipe to make khoya barfi:

You can either make khoya at home or bring it from the market. Here we have khoya half a kilo. Now put the pan on the flame. As soon as the pan becomes hot, add khoya to it. You do not have to use ghee to make barfi. This is because khoya contains ghee. Keep the heat on low flame. Keep the khoya running in the middle so that it does not stick to the bottom. Gradually you will see that the khoya will start melting and turn golden. Now add powdered sugar and cardamom in this khoya.

Turn off the gas when the khoya melts completely and becomes like a slurry. Now take it out on a plate and spread it and keep it to cool down. After about one to two hours, you will see that Khoya will cool down and freeze. Then with the help of a knife, crush the pieces of the square shape in the khoya and remove all the pieces one by one. Your khoya barfi is ready.

