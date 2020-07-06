Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sawan 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Sawan 2020 SMS, Best Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Status, and WhatsApp Messages: The month of Shravan or Sawan when we all hail the almighty has begun from today ie July 6. One of the most important events for the Hindus, the Sawan marks the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. It involves fasting for 30 days with Sawan Somwar Vrats for Lord Shiva. The temples and markets are decorated beautifully and the beginning of Kawar yatra takes place where people travel to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar on foot to fetch holy waters of Ganges River. The devotees then visit the temple and offer milk, flowers, holy water, and bael leaves to Shiva. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the same will not take place and people will observe celebrations in their houses. The auspicious month will end with full moon night. Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan and fill their lives with happiness and joy. Here are the best images, wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your loved one to wish them on Sawan 2020.

Happy Sawan or Shravan Month 2020 Wishes and Quotes:

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

he month of Shravan is for penance and vrat that helps us discover our hidden strengths. It also helps us in evolving as human beings. Here's sending across my best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious day of Shravan Somwar.

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.

This Shravan Somwar, may Bholenath destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

Happy Sawan or Shravan Month 2020 HD Images

Image Source : FILE Sawan 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Image Source : FILE Sawan 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Image Source : FILE Sawan 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Image Source : FILE Sawan 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages for Shravan month

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage