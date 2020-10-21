Navratri 2020: Try these 5 easy-peasy breakfast recipes without onion and garlic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODHEARTEDGIRL Navratri breakfast recipes

Navratri has a lot to do with food and fasting and especially this year, considering 2020 is not favourable to meet a lot of people and rather maintain physical distancing. Usually, people observe fasts during these nine auspicious days and avoid making use of onions and garlics in the meals.

Well, also keeping in mind the hike in the prices of onions these days, here we are with a few easy types of morning meals without onion and garlic which will keep you going for the day. Try these 5 breakfast recipes which take not more than 10 minutes to prepare.

Kuttu Pakoda

It is cooked just like the usual pakoda. However, avoid onion and replace besan with kuttu ka atta. To make it a little spicy you can add chopped green chillies in the mashed potatoes with sendha salt before frying.

Kuttu Chila

It is as simple as besan ka chila. Just use kuttu batter instead of the regular besan. You can even add green chillies, black pepper and sendha salt for taste.

Sabudana Khichdi

Keep the sabudana soaked overnight or 2-3 hours before the cooking process. Now boil it in the water and once you are done, drain the water and cook the sabudana in a mixture of peanuts and mashed potatoes. Don’t forget to use sendha namak and black pepper for added flavour.

Finger Chips

This is one of the easiest breakfast recipes in Navratri fasts. Just boil and fry the aloo and add a little bit of sendha salt with black pepper and you are good to go.

Arbi Ki Tikki

Another easy-to-make breakfast meal is arbi ki tikki. The process is as similar as aloo ki tikki but use arbi instead of mashed potatoes and simply fry it on a pan.

