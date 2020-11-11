Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODCOMICS_ Make this Diwali special with these quick, easy and delicious dishes

Diwali, the festival of lights, is known for its multicolored and beautiful rangolis, rows of diyas and lamps and sweets. Since this year's Diwali seems to be a low-key affair due to Coronavirus Pandemic, one can still have fun with their nears and dears ones. During the week long festivities, it is common for relatives, friends and colleagues drop by to extend Diwali wishes to you and your family. And lavish meals are the highlight of every Indian festival. They add much more enthusiasm to the festive spirit.

So, are you ready to don yours aprons? We bring you, our simplest and tasty Diwali dinner recipes.

1) Dal Makhani

The all-time favourite Dal, is easy to prepare and loved by all, for this you first need to heat the cooker and add black urad dal, rajma and add water and let it cook. Once the water starts boiling, add salt, turmeric and mustard oil to it. Cook the lentils on low heat for 7-8 whistles. Meanwhile, in another pan, pour some oil, add ginger-garlic paste and stir it for 20-30 seconds. Now add some onion in the pan and sauté it. Put some cumin seeds to it and fry till the onion turns light brown. After this, add tomato puree to the roasted ingredients and let it warm for 3-4 minutes. Add whatever spices like red chilli, dhaniya power, dal makhani power you want and cook for 2 minutes. Once the Masala is ready, add the lentils and mix properly. Now, add butter to the lentils. You Dal is ready to be served with naan, prantha, Tawa roti or rice.

2) Kadai Paneer

Kadai paneer is lip smacking and healthy dish. For this, blend together quartered onion, roughly cut tomatoes, green chillies and cashewnuts in a blender to form a puree. Now, in a non-stick pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, coriander seeds and dry red chillies. Saute for a minute. Add chopped onions. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until slightly brown and add ginger-garlic paste. After Sauteing it for a minute, add chopped tomatoes and cook for 7-8 minutes until the oil has separated. Now, add capsicum and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder and kasturi methi. Mix well and add a little butter and then put paneer pieces, mix gently, cover and cook for 7-8 minutes. Then your Kadai Paneer will be ready to serve.

3) Veg Kebab

Kebabs are much liked by everyone, so, you must include this in your Diwali menu. To make Kebab, rinse and dice or quarter the veggies. Take all of them in a food processor or food chopper or in a mixer to grind them well. Also add mint and coriander leaves. Now, take the finely minced veggies in a mixing bowl or pan. Add ½ teaspoon ginger-garlic paste. Add the spice powders -- turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala and mix them well. Then heat a small pan and add 10 tablespoons besan and roast it until its color changes. Now, add the roasted besan to the minced veggie mixture and season with salt. Mix everything very well. Now take a small portion of the mixture and shape into a ball. Flatten each ball and place them in a greased baking tray. Bake them properly and serve them with green chutney.

4) Sweet Corn Chaat

This healthy and appetizing recipe can be a great option for enjoying at the Diwali party. For this you need to boil the corns and finely chop the vegetables like-- onion, capsicum, bell peppers, tomatoes and some green chillies. Now add boiled corns to the veggies and pour some lemon and chat masala on it. Mix them well and the chaat is ready to eat.

5) Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka, doused in a fiery marinate, skewered and baked in a home oven, can easily please everyone. For this you first need to marinate the paneer and then skewer it. Now, carefully place a cooling rack on a baking sheet so that its slightly raised. Place the paneer tikka skewers on the baking sheet. Now, Bake/ roast for the best restaurant style tandoori paneer tikka.

6) Saag Paneer | Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer or Saag Paneer, a popular Indian curry made with soft paneer cubes simmered in a flavorful spinach gravy. It easy to make, all you need to do is--In the cooker, start by sautéing the onions, fresh ginger, garlic, chilies for a couple of minutes. Then add a little water, spices and all the baby spinach. Close the lid and cook. Traditionally, this curry has to have a silky smooth texture. Now, add the cubed paneer pieces, a teaspoon of butter, and simmer everything for 1 minute, till the paneer becomes tender. Its ready!

