Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here are three tips to ensure Food Safety

Health and Hygiene have been of utmost importance for every household at all times. With the pandemic hitting us hard, the need for maintaining cleanliness and adequate hygiene is being felt even more than before. Right from buying food to cleaning to preservation of food, there is extra care being taken by consumers. With work from home becoming the new normal, experimenting and cooking delicacies in the kitchen have become a way of life for many families. Given that safety and hygiene top the priority list and cannot be compromised, there is a lot of focus on food storage and preservation.

Even when working around the kitchen, the frequently touched surfaces such as taps, counter tops, refrigerators, and doorknobs can become the breeding ground for high-risk infections. Utensils and appliances in the kitchen account for primary touch points besides other surfaces and demand greater care in terms of cleaning and maintenance.

Here are some smart tips to combat viruses and bacteria by making small changes to your kitchen routine:

Storing and preserving food safely:

The pandemic has led to an exponential increase in technology adoption across businesses around the world and the scenario is no different for our homes. These unprecedented times have made us realise the dire need to upgrade to appliances with unique technologies that fight bacteria and viruses at a very early stage. We might thoroughly wash or soak our vegetables and fruits before preserving them in the refrigerator. However, there are some bacteria and viruses that might cling to the food when stored in the refrigerator. What’s the solution? One can opt for refrigerators with technologies that use negative ions to create an anti-bacterial effect that preserves the freshness of the food is stored in the refrigerator. For example, some of the latest refrigerators come with Active Fresh Blue Light technology that creates an anti-bacterial atmosphere inside the refrigerator thereby retaining the nutrients and flavours of the food items.

Ensuring the safety of food while cooking:

While juggling between household chores and hybrid meetings, the consumers have realised the importance of microwaves. In our fast-paced life, a microwave is a blessing in the kitchen for convenient and faster cooking, baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting food. Contrary to the common belief - microwaves preserve more nutrients while heating food than conventional methods. Nutrients like vitamins and minerals present in vegetables are lost when exposed to any form of direct or extreme heat. Also, a lesser-known fact is that cooking food in liquids such as water can also leach out the nutrients from the food. Making food using a microwave with advanced technologies like Auto Cooking and Active Defrost helps in retaining the freshness and nutrients of the food. Using a microwave is a much more efficient and simpler process of cooking and heating food, indeed!

Clean dishes is the key:

Even if our food is prepared cautiously with fresh ingredients, if the utensils, plates, and cutlery are not clean, it undoes the entire process. Therefore, it is necessary to go that extra mile and deep-clean the utensils with advanced & efficient appliances like dishwashers. Dishwashers with AquaIntenseTM technology (like Voltas) help the water reach all the nooks and corners, killing the bacteria or viruses on the used dishes before it finds a surface to exponentially breed.

Apart of the protocols mentioned above, it is also important to ensure that food items like groceries and other ready-to-eat food item are purchased, stored and disposed in a safe manner. Purchasing grocery and food from trusted sources ensures that you get all the vital nutrients without any risk of artificial chemicals or bacteria and ensure the well-being of your loved ones.