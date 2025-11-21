From Thailand to Venezuela: The rise of Veena Praveenar Singh and Stephany Abasali at Miss Universe 2025 Learn about Veena Praveenar Singh, the Indian-Thai model crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025, and Stephany Abasali, the Venezuelan beauty who finished as first and second runner-ups at Miss Universe 2025.

New Delhi:

The 74th edition of Miss Universe concluded with great excitement at Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand. After several weeks of anticipation, private interviews, and breathtaking swimsuits, national costumes, and evening gown presentations, the world saw the much-awaited crowning of Miss Universe 2025.

The renowned Lumière de l'Infini crown eventually found its legitimate owner. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was replaced as Miss Universe 2025 by Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch.

Miss Thailand, Praveenar Singh, who placed first runner-up, joined her on the podium. Miss Venezuela, Stephany Abasali, who finished in second place and completed the Top 3 finalists, was also honoured. Let's know about the journeys of the Miss Universe 2025's first runner-up, Miss Thailand, Praveenar Singh and the second runner-up, Miss Venezuela, Stephany Abasali.

Veena Praveenar Singh — The Trailblazer from Thailand with Indian Roots

Praveenar “Veena” Singh has always carried her dual heritage with grace. Born in Chiang Mai on April 16, 1996, to Indian parents, she later became a naturalised Thai citizen.

Veena’s path to the crown was anything but easy — she tried multiple times before finally winning. She first competed in Miss Universe Thailand 2018, where she finished as second runner-up.

In 2020, she came agonizingly close, placing first runner-up, and again in 202,3 she was second runner-up. But on August 23, 2025, she finally secured her crown, representing Saraburi among 76 other contestants. The crown was passed to her by Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005, in a symbolic moment.

Veena studied at Thammasat University, earning a degree in Russian Studies, showing that her ambitions go beyond pageantry.

Her journey has been marked by grit and determination; as she said in an interview, her perseverance “proves that if I do everything with the best intention and put in the hard work … I can achieve anything.”

The Miss Universe Thailand organisation celebrated her long journey, noting that “true effort never betrays the heart that believes.”

Veena also embraces her multicultural identity — she describes Thailand as a “melting pot of traditions,” and wants to reflect that richness on the global Miss Universe stage, especially through tourism and cultural diplomacy.

Her personal life is also notable: according to reports, she was married in 2022 to a Thai-Indian businessman and divorced in 2024, making history as one of the few winners in pageant history with that experience.

As Miss Universe Thailand 2025, Veena will represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant on November 21 in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Stephany Abasali — The Globe-Trotting Second Runner-Up from Venezuela

On the opposite side of the globe, Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser has been making headlines with her own story. She earned the title of Miss Universe Venezuela 2024 and went on to participate in Miss Universe 2025, where she earned the title of second runner-up.

Stephany has very international roots; she was born in Ciudad Guayana, Bolívar, Venezuela, to a Syrian father and a Lebanese mother, making her multicultural by heritage.

And she is trilingual, speaking Spanish, English, and Arabic, which allows her to connect with people of many different cultures.

Her educational history is equally impressive. She started studying Economics at Florida International University in Miami in 2021, with a concentration in criminal justice.

Outside her studies, she’s passionate about board games, reading, and travel — interests that suggest a reflective and adventurous spirit.

Before her Miss Universe journey, Stephany made her mark in the pageant world: she was Miss Turismo Bolívar 2023, later won Miss Turismo Venezuela 2023, and was a finalist at Miss Tourism World 2023.

She also competed in Miss Venezuela World 2024, where she made it to the top 7, before winning the national Miss Universe title.

On November 21, 2025, she walked the stage at Miss Universe (held in Thailand) and earned her spot as second runner-up — a major achievement and testament to her poise, intelligence, and global outlook.

ALSO READ: Fátima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025 title: Her journey, controversy and rise to global fame