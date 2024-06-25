Sonakshi Sinha switches to comfortable Anarkali worth Rs 2.5 lakh at her wedding reception

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonakshi Sinha's Anarkali looks at her wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding looks are trending a lot on social media. Recently, this Bollywood beauty was spotted in a red suit with heavy embroidery. This outfit of the actress was suiting her so much that everyone was seen praising her. But do you know which designer has designed this outfit for the actress? Not only this, but the price of this outfit can also blow your mind.

Finely designed outfit

For your information, let us tell you that Sonakshi Sinha's red colour Anarkali suit has been designed by Anita Dongre. The outfit has a middle-parted kurta, wide palazzo pants as well as billowy sleeves. Along with embroidery, a modern touch is also visible in the actress's outfit.

Paired with emerald and Kundan Jewellery

Sonakshi Sinha has paired this outfit with fine border detailing with emerald and Kundan jewellery. Apart from this, if we talk about the actress's hairstyle, then Sonakshi has carried a sleek bun hairstyle. The actress's subtle makeup is also adding to the beauty of her look.

The cost of Sonakshi's outfit

On the website of popular designer Anita Dongre, this outfit of Sonakshi Sinha has been named 'Into the Wilderness Zardosi and Cord Silk Kurta Set'. The Heeramandi actress married her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal in Bastian, Mumbai, in front of close friends and family. Even though everyone loved Sonakshi's first glance at the reception, she made another stunning entrance later in the evening. She wore a long, Anita Dongre-designed kurta with beautiful embroidery and a skirt. It was a traditional crimson ensemble. Sonakshi donned a wine-coloured zardozi and cord silk kurta combination and the gorgeous Anarkali set is priced at INR 2.55,000.

Currently, all three looks of Sonakshi Sinha have become the talk of the town. This outfit of the actress can also be included in the list of the most expensive wedding outfits of Bollywood actresses.

