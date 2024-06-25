Janhvi Kapoor stuns on her debut at Paris Haute Couture Week for Rahul Mishra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has been making waves in the Bollywood industry since her debut in 2018. The young and talented actress has now taken the fashion world by storm with her stunning appearance at the Paris Haute Couture Week for designer Rahul Mishra.

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week, and needless to say, she left everyone awestruck with her graceful presence.

This is the actor's first time strutting the catwalk at a global fashion event. Social media was flooded with videos and images from Janhvi's runway debut, featuring her looking stunning in a black bustier and skirt combination from Rahul Mishra's new couture collection 'Aura'.

The majority of the collection is black and grayscale, based on the designer's official Instagram profile. "It represents depth and mystery associated with aura as it appears to emanate from the silhouette," the designer said.

Let's decode Janhvi Kapoor's attire

Janhvi opted for a black strapless bustier that showcases her decolletage with a plunging neckline, a cropped curved hem that reveals the midriff, sequin decorations all around, and a bodycon shape. Rahul wore the top with a figure-hugging skirt that had a high-rise waist, a dramatic train, a mermaid silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, and a scalloped tiered pattern adorned with gold, green, and purple decorations.

Rahul and his crew removed all accessories and applied a dewy makeup look that included mascara-adorned lashes, black eyeliner, sparkling pink eye shadow, feathery brows, rouge on the cheeks, mauve lip tint, and beaming highlighter to elevate Janhvi's clothing. Finally, Janhvi's hairstyle for the couture presentation was completed with loose, centre-parted locks that were characterized by soft, wavy ends.

