Shloka Mehta looks gorgeous in multi-toned lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony

Shloka Mehta looks gorgeous in multi-coloured lehenga

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani and the elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family looked stunning at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony. She chose to wear a custom-designed multi-coloured lehenga for the function. Shloka's lehenga was designed by Anamika Khanna and Divya Mehta Jain, her sister styled the outfit. Scroll down to learn about her ethnic look in detail.

Shloka Mehta looks pretty in a lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna

For the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, designer Divya Mehta styled a beautiful multi-panelled lehenga outfit for her sister, Shloka Mehta. Sharing her sister's photos on her official Instagram account, Divya captioned the post with, "One of my fav looks. @shloka11 in custom @anamikakhannaindia." The lehenga set was decorated with various colours like contrasting red, green, beige, yellow, pink, silver and it also had golden embroidery work done.

Have an in-depth look at Shloka Mehta's lehenga

The lehenga skirt was made with a vibrant green colour shade that showed multi-coloured Resham embroidery, thread and sequin work. It also had a floral pattern, a high-rise waist, an A-line silhouette with huge flare and mirror work on the dress. Both the sisters, Divya and Shloka matched it with a beige, heavily embroidered backless design blouse, tassel and bead adornments designed with a square neckline. The lehenga had a red-coloured dupatta, borders done with gota patti and brilliant threadwork which gave an amazing ethnic look. Shloka used the dupatta in a Gujarati-style saree pallu on her lehenga. She enhanced her look by choosing bangles, haath phool, pearl-embellished mang tika, statement earrings and a heavy choker necklace.

While her hair braided with gajra looked attractive. She used a dainty bindi, pink lips, kohled eyes, mauve eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, highlighter and rouge-tinted cheekbones and feathered brows to add a look to her beauty.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta. She got married to Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Akash and Shloka were childhood friends. On May 31, 2023, the couple was blessed with a baby girl and they named her, Veda Akash Ambani.

