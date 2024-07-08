Radhika Merchant rocks Gujarati look at Graha Shanti Puja ahead of wedding with Anant Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Radhika Merchant's Gujarati look at Graha Shanti Puja goews viral

There is a tremendous buzz among the people about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The couple's pictures and videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media. The celebrations in Mukesh Ambani's family started on March 1 with the pre-wedding function of Anant-Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was followed by a second pre-wedding cruise party from Italy to France. Now, as the wedding is approaching, the festivities have begun. After a dazzling sangeet party, now the bride's family held a Graha Shanti Puja at their Mumbai residence. Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family's video and pictures surfaced, in which she is seen with her sister Anjali Merchant and mother Shaila Viren Merchant.

Radhika Merchant's combination look in Graha Shanti Puja

The ceremonies related to the wedding of Anant Ambani, younger son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have begun. Anant and Radhika are going to tie the knot on July 12. Before that, Graha Shanti Puja was organised by the Merchant family. On this occasion, Radhika is seen in a white and golden-coloured Malayali-style saree. She completed her look with minimal makeup and gold jewellery. Radhika Merchant looks very beautiful with a Maharashtrian nose ring and a red bindi. Let us tell you that her sister and mother also donned a Gujarati-style Patola saree.

Anant-Radhika will get married according to Hindu customs

Let us tell you that Anant and Radhika are going to get married on July 12 at Jio World Center. In this three-day wedding, the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony has been scheduled for the second day, July 13. After this, there will be a reception on July 14. The three-day program is going to be very special for the Ambani family. And just like the other parties, the entire entertainment industry of India is expected at their wedding and reception party as well.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD BO Report: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's starrer becomes fastest film to enter 500 crore club