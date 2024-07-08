Kalki 2898 AD BO Report: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's starrer becomes fastest film to enter 500 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Know Amitabh Bachchan 's Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report

Only Fighter, Shaitaan and Munjya were able to earn more than 100 crores at the box office and save the days for its cast and makers. However, amid several flops, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was released and several records were thrashed. The film got a bumper opening day and earned more than 90 cores on a weekday. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer became the highest-grossing movie and now the film has earned Rs 500 crores in India that too in just 11 days. With this, Kalki has become the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan Jawan that took 13 days and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, who took 16 days to enter the 500 crore club.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD has been in the news since the time it was being made. After four years, the film hit the theaters on June 27. The film received a lot of love from the audience and critics. The magic of mythology and VFX is such that Kalki is having a good run at the box office. By the first weekend, the business of the film reached close to 300 crores. Kalki 2898 AD became the first film to earn the fastest this year.

According to Sacnilk, Deepika Padukone's starrer has done a business of 34. 45 crores on its 10th day (the second Saturday to its release). And on its second Sunday i.e., the film did a business of 41.3. With this, the total collection of Kalki 2898 AD has reached to Rs 507 crores in India. Moreover, Prabhas' film is exceptionally well in foreign countries as well. The film has earned 759.6 crores worldwide. Made on a budget of Rs 650 crores, Kalki 2898 AD has easily recover the money.

About the film

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles in Kalki. At the same time, actors like SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrinal Thakur, and Dulquer Salman have done cameos. Now people are eagerly waiting for its sequel, which will be released after three years, as per the makers.

