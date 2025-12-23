Sejal Kumar weds Bharat Subramaniam: A stunning bride in Sabyasachi’s Gulgasta lehenga Sejal Kumar turns heads as a bride in Sabyasachi’s iconic Gulgasta lehenga while tying the knot with Bharat Subramaniam, serving major bridal fashion inspiration.

New Delhi:

Sejal Kumar, a content creator, is currently married. The official wedding photos are now available. She married Bharat Subramaniam in a small ceremony in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The bride and groom's relatives and friends attended the idyllic wedding, mehendi, and haldi ceremonies at the JW Marriott Walnut Grove in Mussoorie.

Kumar worked with Papa Don't Preach by Shubika to create a unique short lehenga with butterfly designs in shades of green and purple for the mehendi. The sangeet requested a silver, charcoal-grey Seema Gujral lehenga with Rahul's Raabta jewellery.

She selected two fuchsia dupattas and Sabyasachi's Gulgasta lehenga with a chand blouse for the wedding. According to the Vogue report, she said, “I’ve always loved this colour and wanted to do something different."

The most intimate appearance was the final Delhi reception. Kumar was dressed in a 37-year-old brocade sari that belonged to her mother. “She bought it for ₹900 back in the day and got scolded for spending so much,” she says.

That combination of crafts was reflected in Subramaniam's outfit. Rahul Mishra for the mehendi, a Shyamal & Bhumika Indo-Western outfit for the sangeet and a Sabyasachi sherwani for the wedding, concluded with a stole trimmed in pink to complement Kumar’s lehenga. He selected a handmade double-breasted navy tuxedo manufactured in New York for the reception.

“I watched a James Bond movie in October and couldn’t get the tuxedo out of my mind,” he admits. His wedding shoes were also by Sabyasachi, though he wore inexpensive dupes to the mandap first. “I knew they’d be stolen,” he said.

