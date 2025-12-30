Decoding Raihan Vadra's fiancee Aviva Baig’s style: From soft sequins to elegant off-shoulder fits With Raihan Vadra’s engagement in focus, Aviva Baig’s refined fashion sense stands out; modern silhouettes, subtle glamour and effortless elegance across ethnic and contemporary looks.

New Delhi:

The son of billionaire Robert Vadra and Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, is currently engaged to Aviva Baig, his long-time girlfriend. Aviva Baig, his girlfriend of seven years, accepted Raihan Vadra's proposal yesterday in front of both families, according to sources.

Both families are in favour of a more lavish engagement ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Now, let us decode Raihan Vadra's fiancée, Aviva Baig's, fashion game.

Metallic Elegance with Ethnic Touches

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBq8aSjzKQE/?img_index=3

Aviva is wearing a champagne-gold metallic bustier top and ivory flowy skirt with an embroidered sheer overlay-style coat, with the overall look representing today’s modern glam while still exemplifying how it connects to traditional sensibilities. Simple jewellery, as well as the addition of a structured potli bag, completes this look's balance between festive and contemporary styles.

Understated Saree Chic

Strikingly understated luxury is the best way to describe Aviva's muted gold-beige saree featuring sequin details subtly; the fabric itself is strikingly beautiful, and Aviva's sleeveless blouse design enhances the fabric's natural beauty. Soft curly hair and minimal accessories allow the saree's texture to be brought to its full potential; this outfit represents how elegance is achieved through simplicity as opposed to over-indulging in excessive embellishments.

Fashion Forward with an Edgy Strapless Look

If a hot pink strapless bodycon dress is what you’re after, Aviva makes this a statement piece of confidence. A clean line, no unnecessary accessories, and bare shoulders can create a chic resort-ready outfit that empowers Aviva to choose garments that make a strong statement over garments that are heavily embellished or over-designed.

Fresh Classic with an Adorable

The classic strapless white mini dress, paired with Aviva’s soft curls and subtle, delicate jewellery, creates an effortlessly youthful charm. The styling of this ensemble allows for freshness, flirtation and versatility—perfect for evening cocktail events or intimate gatherings.

Pastel Softness and Fluidity in Drape and Movement

Aviva wears an ethereal-themed stacked grey-blue co-ordination set featuring a sheer draped piece as the outerwear of this particular ensemble. By using this draped fabric (which features an open back) to complement the structured bodice shape of this set, Aviva has created an elegant look with a fashion-forward flair!

