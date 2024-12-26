Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PV Sindhu wedding attire decoded: Ace badminton player slays in a crimson red Sabyasachi lehenga

PV Sindhu got married to her long-term boyfriend, Venkata Datta Sai, on December 22. The couple chose to host the wedding in Udaipur which was an intimate affair. The two-time Olympic medal winner chose to wear a champagne-gold Manish Malhotra saree for her wedding. However, for the Varmala ceremony, the ace badminton player decided to be a Sabyasachi bride.

Sindhu picked a crimson red lehenga for her Varmala. It was designed by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the Instagram page, the designer shared pictures of the couple which featured Sindhu in a red lehenga and her husband, Venkata Datta Sai in a silk sherwani.

PV Sindhu's crimson-red lehenga details

The crimson red lehenga was handcrafted in Mysore silk which had intricate details. She paired the lehenga with an embroidered dupatta and a full-sleeved blouse. The Instagram post reads, "V Sindhu wears a hand-crafted Mysore silk lehenga, paired with an embroidered dupatta and the house classic “Kanthi” blouse, from the Sabyasachi Heritage Bridal collection."

On the other hand, her husband complimented her look in an ivory-coloured sherwani. He chose a silk sherwani which he paired with a hand-woven tissue shawl which had an embroidered border. The Instagram post from the designer's page reads, "Mr. Venkata Datta Sai wears a hand crafted silk sherwani paired with a hand-woven tissue shawl adorned with an embroidered border."

Take a look at PV Sindhu's gorgeous photos here:

For her jewellery, Sindhu chose Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. She wore gold and diamond pieces which included a choker necklace, statement earning and a maang tika. She also added rings and bangles to finish her bridal look.

For her makeup, Sindhu kept her makeup subtle and minimal with lots of blush and highlighter. Her bun was tied in a low and she added a gajra. All of these elements together made her a traditional bride with a hint of modernity.

For her wedding ceremony, Sindhu chose a traditional handcrafted heirloom tissue saree by designer Manish Malhotra. Her outfit was complemented by an imperial heirloom necklace along with matching earrings, bangles, maathapatti and haathphool.

Speaking to Vogue about her wedding, Sindhu said, "Planning our wedding was a beautiful yet challenging journey. Despite my demanding schedule as a professional athlete, I had a clear vision of what I wanted for our big day and planned every detail meticulously. Datta, on the other hand, made sure my dreams came to life by managing the execution seamlessly. Together, we ran a tight ship and ensured that every aspect of the wedding reflected our story and personalities."

