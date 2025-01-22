Priyanka looks radiant in blue Chanderi suit during her visit to Chilkur Balaji temple, know how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Priyanka looks radiant in a blue Chanderi suit during her Chilkur Balaji temple visit.

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon and one of the most influential celebrities, never fails to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, Priyanka visited the Chirkul Balaji temple in Hyderabad, and her outfit caught everyone's attention.

Priyanka donned a perfect blue Chanderi suit, richly depicting tradition amidst style. Such an outfit could easily be tagged as a refreshing move from her classic Western looks into a deep exploration of her Indianhood. Let us have a deeper look at this lovely blue Chanderi and how Priyanka carried this one with utter elegance and graciousness.

Taking to Instagram, the diva has shared a few glimpses from her recent visit to Chirkul Balaji temple. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite."

However, Priyanka didn't mention or elaborate why she had written a "new chapter" but several people are speculating that it could be a hint at her rumoured collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka's suit consisted of a long turquoise kurta with delicate embroidery on the V-neckline and bell-shaped sleeves, paired with palazzo pants and an orange dupatta.

How much does Priyanka Chopra's suit cost?

She is wearing a gorgeous outfit that costs ₹12,000 and is from the Label-NOBO's Shabab Set brand.

As we all know, Priyanka is not just a Bollywood star but also a global icon with fans all over the world. Her outfit choice also highlights the beauty and richness of Indian culture and traditions. It shows that one can still look stylish while embracing their cultural roots.

