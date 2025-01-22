Ananya Pandey's latest look decoded: Gold septum ring, silk handwoven veshti, bindi and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Decoding Ananya Pandey's latest look

Ananya Pandey takes her fashion game very seriously and the audience is here for it. For a recent photoshoot, Pandey took the desi route to amaze her fans. She donned a saree look and her bold accessories complemented it. Check out her look here.

Pandey wore a tube blouse and a silk handwoven veshti. The outfit was from the designer house Anavila. The tube blouse featured a dark printed pattern and mimicked the pallu of a traditional saree. The blouse itself transformed to give the look of a traditional pallu that falls over the shoulder.

She paired the unconventional blouse with a silk handwoven veshti that was draped as a skirt. Manisha Melwani, stylist for Pandey, posted a picture which was captioned, "Draped a handwoven linen plaid sari as a blouse and paired it with menswear spun silk and zari handwoven veshti."

Pandey accessorized her look with a statement gold septum ring and a black bindi. Her hair was tied in an undone manner and a gajra adorned her tresses. To bring the entire look together, Pandey's makeup was kept natural with defined brows, subtle blush and kohled eyes.

The kohled eye, subtle makeup, gold septum ring and the outfit surely served the desi look right. On the work front, Ananya Pandey was last seen in Call Me Bae and CTRL, both of which were OOT releases. The Bollywood actor will next be seen in Chand Mera Dil. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

