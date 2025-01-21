Melania Trump: US First Lady’s attire on Trump inauguration day creates buzz

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Melania Trump attire on inauguration day creates buzz

Donald Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States of America at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, attended the event in an outfit that has created social media buzz. She wore a navy blue coat and paired it with a hat and pumps.

For the inauguration day, the First Lady of the US wore a navy blue double-breasted coat, a pencil skirt of the same colour and an ivory blouse. The hat worn by Melania Trump featured a wide brim and had a white trim. She completed the look with small diamond earrings.

According to a report in BBC, Trump chose her outfit from New York designer Adam Lippes and the hat from Eric Javits. In a statement, Lippes said the look had been hand-stitched in New York "by some of America's finest craftsmen."

Speaking to the Vogue, dam Lippes stated that Melania Trump's custom ensemble ‘embodies American democracy’, and was made by the finest craftsmen in America.

Check here outfit

Social media reacted to the look as one of them wrote, “Dark MAGA Melania is hard core.” Another user wrote, “It's wonderful to see a First Lady not dressed in some gaudy, inappropriate outfit. Melania is bringing style, grace, and elegance back to the White House.”

A third user commented, “Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looked absolutely stunning for the inauguration.”

Several users also took notes of US Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance’s outfit. She was dressed in a bubblegum pink attire. Commenting on her look, one user wrote, “If we’re going to be honest about it, Usha is going to really give Melania a run for her money on fashion.”

Another comment read, “She was so cute during the swearing in. Just beaming with happiness and pride. Perfect”

