Neeraj Chopra, Himani Mor ace the fashion game in pastel hues at dreamy wedding | See pics

Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, married his long-time girlfriend, tennis player Himani Mor, in a private wedding on January 19, 2025. The sportsman, known as "Golden Boy" and "Javelin Superstar," was surrounded by friends and family throughout the dreamy wedding celebration. However, the couple's wedding dress stole the show. They took the fashion game to the next level in ivory and pastel hues styled for their wedding.

Neeraj Chopra's Wedding Outfit

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor dressed in pastel-coloured gowns with an ethereal feel for their wedding. Talking about the groom, the javelin champion chose a basic yet classy ivory sherwani. The full-sleeved jacket had a structured collar and shiny button details. He teamed it with ordinary pants. To top it off, Neeraj wrapped an ornate pink-hued doshala, a men's stole, around his arms. His soft pink turban was embellished with a red and gold brooch.

Himani Mor's Wedding Outfit

On the other hand, the bride, Himani Mor, looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga. The skirt was exquisitely embroidered with complex floral patterns. Himani's matching blouse had a sweetheart neckline. The translucent dupatta, with its wide golden border, was wrapped lightly over her head like a veil.

For the acessories, Himani Mor opted for kundan jewellery to complete her bridal attire. She chose a large necklace with a matching maang tikka and a heavy nath. The bride also donned a pink chooda embellished with red and silver bangles on both sides.

Himani's bridal glam was spot on. She opted for a dewy foundation base that gave her a radiant complexion. Her eyes were further accentuated with dazzling gold makeup and exquisite eyeliner strokes. A glossy pink lipstick and a scarlet bindi finished the outfit, adding to her bridal appeal. The tennis pro styled her hair in a sleek low bun.

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor were the pinnacle of grace and elegance on their wedding day, with exquisite attire that made it really unforgettable. They exuded major couple goals after seeing happy and loving together.

Neeraj Chopra announced his marriage with Himani Mor on his social media handle and wrote, “I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after." The couple received numerous wishes and congratulatory messages from their friends in the film industry and the sports fraternity.

