Layering with a denim jacket to adding a scarf; easy ways to style your kurtis during winters

Easy ways to style your kurtis during winters

Kurtis are a favourite for many and one of the best types of Indian wear during summer. However, not many prefer wearing them during winter because people think they don't look very good with sweaters, coats or jackets. That is absolutely not true. You need to style your kurtis well and you can wear them all year long.

Here, we share some tips and hacks to style your kurtis during winters easily.

Layer with a denim jacket

This is one of the best ways to wear your kurtis during winter. Kurtis can be easily layered with denim jackets and jeans. You can add jhumkas and a pair of boots to finish your look.

Add a trench coat

If the temperature outside is extremely low, you can also wear a trench coat with your kurti. Add a waist belt and boost to bring the entire look together. You could also add chunky silver jewellery.

Wear a scarf

Wearing a scarf is a great way to style your kurtis during winter. There are different types of scarves that you can choose from. Not only does it help to style your kurtis but also helps to protect you from the cool breeze.

Use a shawl

There are different types of shawls available and you can use them to style your kurtis during winter. You can use an embroidered shawl or a printed shawl and it can be easily worn with your kurtis.

Layer with a leather jacket

Much like a denim jacket, you can layer your kurtis with a leather jacket and it will keep you warm. Black, brown or tan leather jackets go well with kurtis and they can really bring the look together.

Wear warmer

You can wear warmers inside your kurtis during winter and you are good to go. It protects you from the cold while making you look great.

