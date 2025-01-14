Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 6 ways to style your oversized leather jacket

Leather jackets are a wardrobe staple for a lot of people. There are different types of leather jackets that are available; from cropped ones to trench coat versions and fitted ones among others. However, with the changing trends, there has been a rise in oversized leather jackets. Celebrities have been seen sporting oversized leather jackets time and again, styling it in different ways.

Here are some ways you can style your oversized leather jacket.

A little white dress

While a LBD is a wardrobe staple, so is a little white dress. If you want to put your oversized jacket to use, pair it with your white dress and a pair of boots, and you're good to go.

Wide-leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans are another wardrobe essential. If you're confused as to how to elevate your everyday look, wear your oversized leather jacket with your wide-leg jeans and t-shirt.

White denim and sneakers

If you have a black oversized leather jacket, you can pair it with a pair of white denim and add sneakers to complete the look. While Converse sneakers would look the best, you can also pair it with sneakers of your choice.

Leather pants

Instead of a slim-fitted leather pant, opt for wide-leg leather pants and you can pair it easily with your oversized leather jacket. And to go with it, choose a solid t-shirt and sneakers.

Maxi dress

Another way to wear your oversized leather jacket is with a maxi dress. Wear the jacket over a lightweight maxi dress and add jewellery to complete the look.

Tulle skirt

If you have a tulle skirt that's sitting in your wardrobe, time to take it out and pair it with your jacket. You can opt for an all-black look with black boots and add colour with your accessories that could be your bag or jewellery or sunglasses.

