Athleisure to OTT accessories; here are some fashion forecasts for 2025

As we close in on 2025, there's a rise in new fashion trends. Influencers, designers and everyone associated with the fashion world seem to be looking forward to the coming year for fresh fashion inspiration. The year 2024 had a mix of prints, sequins and sheer clothing, however, 2025 will be more about classics. Read on as we share some of the fashion forecasts of 2025.

Mocha Mousse

This is the Pantone Colour Of The Year 2025 and several celebrities have already started to don clothes of this colour. This shade of brown can be easily added to your outfit be it a pair of trousers, blazer or even a shirt for that matter.

Athleisure

While athleisure has been around for a few years now, the coming year might see an upgrade of the same. This trend will see the combination of the comfort of sportswear and the style of high-end clothing. These might include hoodies that are more structured and made of premium fabrics or blazers that are made of breathable materials.

Loose-fitted jeans

While wide-leg jeans are an IT trend, designers are now making baggier jeans than ever. The coming year will see extremely loose-fitted jeans.

Classic stripes

Classic stripes will make a comeback in 2025. Several celebrities have been seen pairing striped clothes with coats, trousers and loafers, Designers are also bringing back classic stripes in their clothing lines and seems like it is going to be one of the biggest trends of the year.

OTT accessories

Accessories are taking over the fashion space and most brands have created their line. Adding accessories to your outfit like hair clips, layering jewellery or bag charms can add the oomph factor to your overall look. Also, personalized jewellery is one of the fashion trends that one should look forward to in 2025.

Animal print

Leopard print is a timeless staple and a lot of people might choose it. A report in Heuritech says that animal prints are set to become the season's rising stars with a projected +92% increase from July to September.

