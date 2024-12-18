Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Yearender 2024: Mary Jane to Old Money: Top 5 fashion trends that defined 2024

The year 2024 has been an eclectic mix of diverse trends that have pushed boundaries, challenged norms, and brought back some iconic styles. Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see which of these trends evolve further and what new ones come in.

Written By: Kristina Das New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024
In the fast-paced world of fashion, trends come and go quicker than the changing seasons. And as we approach the end of 2024, it's time to reflect on the fashion trends that have defined this year. From Mary Jane to Old Money, there have been some iconic styles and fashion moments that have taken the world by storm. Let's take a journey down memory lane and explore the top 5 fashion trends that have shaped 2024.

The Return of Mary Jane:

The most dramatic return of any fashion icon in 2024 has undoubtedly been the iconic Mary Jane shoe. A style that can be seen on women of all ages with its rounded toe and single strap, has been in the fashion lexicon for decades. But in 2024, it came back into the runway and street once more with a bang.

Growing Sustainable Fashion:

The trend of sustainable fashion has become very important in 2024. Due to increasing awareness towards the environment, people are now paying attention to sustainable clothing. Clothes made from organic cotton, bamboo and recycled materials are becoming a part of this year's fashion. Apart from this, second-hand shopping and vintage clothes are also becoming popular.

Gender-Fluid Fashion:

The craze for gender-neutral fashion is increasing in 2024. The same type of clothes are being designed for both men and women. These clothes are not only trendy but wearing them also promotes gender equality. Oversized jackets, unisex trousers and neon-coloured clothes are among the hot fashion trends of this year.

Monochrome Fashion:

The trend of monochrome look continue in 2024. A sophisticated and sleek look can be achieved by using different shades of the same colour. Monochrome looks in black, white, grey and pastel colours are among the most fashionable looks of this year.

Old Money Style Fashion:

While casual streetwear has dominated the current fashion trend over the past few years, Old Money style dominated in 2024, pretty much tweed blazers, tailored trousers, loafers – stuff that screams class and richness. 

ALSO READ: Yearender 2024: Bold lips to metallic makeup, beauty trends that ruled 2024

