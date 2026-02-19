Priyanka Chopra’s bold yellow saree gown look: The Rs 6 lakh designer bag that turned heads

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra reiterated her status as a style icon again this week when she attended the afterparty for her new film, The Bluff. The star complemented her eye-catching attire by wearing a vibrant yellow saree gown, featuring a beautiful fusion of classic and contemporary styles that perfectly displayed her figure. Not only was Priyanka’s outfit itself beautiful, but so too was her choice in handbags (designed by Eva Cheng).

A Saree-Inspired Look With Contemporary Drama

Priyanka picked out a custom-made piece of couture by Gaurav Gupta for the gown that was modern yet still reminiscent of a saree in style and design. The gown had a corset-style bodice that provided structural support and accentuated Priyanka's silhouette. The draping of the gown had soft pleats, and an additional draped pallu-style panel was added to create a more traditional feel to the overall design; however, there was an additional element of modernity in the high slit that cut up to Priyanaka's thigh. The flowing train of the gown created an eye-catching finish that would wow anyone.

The bright yellow colour of the gown was also symbolic; it represented Priyanka's Indian roots and her connection to her cultural heritage. Priyanka's styling of the drape over her head gave the outfit a regal look, reminiscent of a Hollywood movie star. The entire look was finished off by crystal-embellished heels along with statement jewellery and soft curls with minimal make-up, which allowed the gown itself to be the centrepiece of the overall look.

The Bag That Stole the Spotlight

While the gown was breathtaking, the accessory she carried quickly became the highlight of her entire look. Priyanka held a treasure chest-shaped designer bag from luxury brand Judith Leiber. The distinctive clutch featured brass detailing, colourful gemstones, and crystal embellishments, giving it the appearance of a miniature treasure chest.

The bag’s design perfectly complemented the theme of her upcoming film, where she plays a bold pirate character. Its dramatic shape and sparkling finish made it impossible to miss.

A Luxury Statement Worth Over Rs 6 Lakh

What made the accessory even more remarkable was its price. The Judith Leiber “Sunken Treasure Chest” bag is valued at approximately $7,295, which converts to more than Rs 6.6 lakh. This luxurious piece added an extra layer of exclusivity and sophistication to Priyanka’s already memorable appearance.

