Sonam Kapoor steps out in Rs 6.8 lakh velvet gown; makes pregnancy fashion look effortless

New Delhi:

Sonam Kapoor has always treated fashion as something personal, almost archival. Every appearance feels deliberate, as if it’s meant to live on in a lookbook rather than just a news cycle. That approach hasn’t changed during her pregnancy. If anything, it’s become more refined.

Recently, Sonam stepped out for an event hosted by skincare and fragrance label Lancôme, where she was announced as their first Indian brand ambassador. The moment mattered, but so did how she showed up for it. Calm. Confident. Fully herself. Her maternity style, once again, leaned into elegance without trying to soften or disguise anything.

What Sonam Kapoor wore at the event

For the occasion, Sonam chose a deep navy blue velvet gown by Alaïa that felt sculptural yet fluid. The dress featured an off-shoulder neckline that highlighted her décolletage, paired with fitted sleeves that balanced structure with softness. The silhouette was close-fitting through the body, gently skimming her baby bump rather than hiding it.

The gown flowed into a floor-length skirt, adding drama without excess. From the front, it looked understated. From the back, the low-dipping cut introduced a subtle sensual edge. The overall effect was quiet confidence, the kind that doesn’t rely on embellishment to make an impact.

Cost of Sonam Kapoor’s velvet gown

The Alaïa velvet gown came from a recent collection and carried a price tag of $7,450, which translates to approximately Rs 6.8 lakh. It was clearly a luxury piece, but the design itself stayed restrained. No heavy detailing. No distractions. Just fabric, cut and movement doing the work.

Cinched gently at the waist, the gown moved seamlessly over her growing bump, clinging like a second skin and enhancing her pregnancy glow in a way that felt sophisticated rather than styled.

Sonam Kapoor’s jewellery details

Sonam kept her jewellery focused and intentional. She wore sparkling sapphire earrings paired with a matching statement ring. The choice added colour and richness to the look without overpowering the gown.

Nothing felt layered for effect. The jewellery worked as punctuation, not noise. Enough to catch the light. Enough to be remembered.

Sonam Kapoor’s hair and makeup look

Her hair and makeup look stayed firmly in the realm of natural elegance. The base was radiant with a natural finish, letting her skin breathe. Brows were defined but soft. Eyes featured a gentle wash of colour with subtle liner, nothing heavy.

A pink-peach blush and soft pink lipstick tied everything together. Her hair was worn loose, slicked back with a centre parting that framed her face cleanly. Nails stayed minimal too, finished in shimmery pearl tones.

Sonam’s look was a reminder that maternity fashion doesn’t need reinvention. Sometimes, it just needs confidence.