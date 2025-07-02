Priyanka Chopra stuns in a flawlessly chic fringe dress at Heads Of State premiere in London with Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and her spouse, Nick Jonas, went to the Heads of State premiere in London. For the date night, the couple wore stylish outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the latest Heads of State premiere in London, where they made an impeccable fashion statement with their immaculately chic outfits. While Nick was as debonair as it gets, Priyanka was the show-stealer with her fringed-to-perfection dress.

The date night of the couple was caught in a lovely video Nick posted on Instagram on 1st July, which was captioned, "Date night for Heads of State premiere in London." Priyanka was dancing happily in London streets and hugging Nick gently in the video. The moment was loved so much by the fans that they filled it with love in the comments. "And the cutest couple award goes to..." one user gushed, while another chimed in, "I’m such a fan of this relationship; I’m here for it!!"

Priyanka's Ready to Sway and Dazzle

Let's get into Priyanka's show-stopping outfit. She wore a gorgeous dress from Burberry's Fall 2025 collection, with interesting shades of burgundy, black, and dark brown. The real showstopper was the fringe finishing going on all over the dress, giving it a chic swing and making her look ready to go have some fun.

The gown featured a traditional crew neckline and fringe falling from the shoulders to mid-length sleeves. The nipped-in waist flattered her figure beautifully, continuing down to a flowing floor-length hem. To finish the look, Priyanka cinched a black belt with a glittery gold buckle around the waist.

Her accessories were also stunning: black stilettos with killer heels, ginormous diamond rings, and coordinating diamond hoop earrings. For her glamour, she sported a sleek top bun with sculpted bangs, berry lips, feathered brows, soft, smoky eyes, mascara-lined lashes, rosy cheeks, and a healthy dose of highlighter.

Nick Jonas: The Ideal Counterpart

Nick Jonas tastefully added to the beauty of his wife with a fashionable navy double-breasted suit. His jacket had delicate red thread embroidery, a front button closure, a notch lapel collar, full sleeves, padded shoulders with a fitted shape, and a tailored fit. He paired his outfit with an Allied Navy shirt, embroidered navy pants, heeled boots, and eyeglasses, making him look elegant and suave, along with Priyanka.

