Lauren Sanchez's classic Dolce & Gabbana gown takes centre stage at Venice wedding: 900 hours of craftsmanship

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in a sumptuous ceremony on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy's San Giorgio Maggiore island. Harper's Bazaar reported that she donned a gorgeous bridal gown by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, which required more than 900 hours of artisanal effort to make. For the wedding ceremony, Jeff Bezos wore a traditional black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress included long sleeves, which added an attractive touch to the overall design. The corseted waist, which highlighted Lauren's curves, and the turtleneck gave the gown a traditional, classy appearance.

The mermaid-style skirt, which flowed smoothly down to the floor, and the 180 hand-finished silk chiffon buttons added to the white wedding dress's allure. These buttons ornamented the train of the garment.

The bride's choice of a classic and exquisite Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown captures a timeless moment. She captioned behind-the-scenes photos shot before her wedding, "Not simply a gown, a piece of poetry. "Thank you, Dolce and Gabbana, for creating magic."

The dress's timeless and exquisite design enhanced the spectacular celebration in Venice, Italy. This is their first wedding photo as Mr. and Mrs. Bezos.

The pair married at a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy. The three-day celebration reportedly spanned the entire island of San Giorgio Maggiore, located across from Venice's famed St Mark's Square, and featured a star-studded guest list. The visitors included Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, and Orlando Bloom.

The couple had planned to marry on Saturday, June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia but changed their venue at the last minute due to security concerns and ongoing protests by groups that see the wedding as a sign of the growing disparity between the haves and have-nots. The couple's wedding is expected to cost around $55 million, according to a June 28 Reuters story, making it one of the most costly weddings of the year.

