Rs 69,000 for a safety pin? Prada’s new brooch has everyone talking A Rs 69,000 safety pin? Prada’s latest brooch proves luxury isn’t just about materials anymore; it’s about the story you’re buying. The internet’s laughing, but the brand’s laughing louder.

New Delhi:

Luxury fashion house Prada has taken what many consider a basic household tool, a safety pin, and elevated it into a high-end accessory.

The new “safety pin brooch” is being sold for around US $775 (approx ₹ 69,000) and features a polished metal pin, a colourful thread wrap, and the signature Prada logo charm.

Why is Prada selling a Rs 69,000 safety pin?

While a pack of safety pins might cost just a few rupees locally, Prada’s version leans fully into the world of luxury branding. The design transforms a common tool into a statement item — minimal in structure yet bold in price. As one article noted: “Prada is selling a safety pin for ₹ 69,000.”

This move highlights how fashion now often sells not just materials, but stories, surprise and exclusivity.

How the internet reacted to Prada’s luxury pin

Unsurprisingly, the social-media reaction has been loud and colourful. Many users poked fun, with comments like “My grandma could do it better,” and “I could make that myself”, quickly appearing online.

Others saw it as a “masterclass in branding,” recognising that Prada isn’t just selling a safety pin—it’s selling the idea of redefining what luxury can be.

What this says about the future of fashion and branding

This accessory reflects some deeper shifts in how fashion operates today. It isn’t purely about craftsmanship or utility anymore—it’s about concept, surprise, and where the line lies between everyday object and luxury collectable. Prada’s move encourages us to ask: when does a button become a brooch? When does a pin become a statement? For the brand, it’s another way of stretching boundaries and generating conversation.

