Revolutionising fashion: How AI-powered colour analysis and virtual try-ons are reshaping retail

AI in fashion has moved far beyond recommendation engines. At the core of this shift are deep learning algorithms capable of analysing millions of data points in milliseconds. These systems assess facial features, undertones, and even lighting conditions to deliver precise, personalized colour recommendations. Recently, Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder, Style Lounge, opened up on how AI is changing the fashion world.

Augmented reality (AR) then takes over, overlaying garments onto real-world environments via smartphone cameras. Using advanced computer vision, AR maps facial and body features to build realistic 3D models, ensuring textures, shadows, and movement appear authentic. The result is an experience that feels as close to trying clothes in front of a mirror as possible.

Addressing fashion industry pain points

The inability to “try before you buy” has long been the Achilles’ heel of online fashion. This disconnect drives return rates of over 30%, creating logistical bottlenecks and environmental waste.

AI-powered tools are changing this. Virtual try-ons have already reduced return rates by as much as 40%, as shoppers make better-informed decisions. Similarly, colour analysis ensures that a garment suits the individual’s skin tone, not just the model’s.

Personalisation extends further when AI factors in purchase history, body measurements, and style preferences. The result: curated recommendations that resonate deeply with individual shoppers. On a broader level, virtual try-ons reduce the carbon footprint by minimising unnecessary shipping and overproduction.

The future unfolds

The evolution of this technology is far from over. Soon, AI-driven stylists will be able to coordinate complete looks, factoring in everything from the day’s weather to the wearer’s mood and calendar. Smart mirrors in physical stores will merge digital and in-store shopping, offering a hybrid experience.

Biometric analysis is also on the horizon: reading not only physical characteristics but also emotional cues to suggest clothes that don’t just fit, but boost confidence. Voice-enabled styling assistants and even haptic feedback will push the boundary further, making digital shopping experiences feel truly immersive.

Embracing the digital fashion revolution

AI-powered colour analysis and virtual try-ons are not just trends; they represent a paradigm shift in how fashion is experienced. By blending personalisation, sustainability, and technological innovation, these tools are creating a retail environment where shopping is smarter, more efficient, and more joyful.

The brands that adopt and adapt to this digital revolution are not just keeping pace with technology; they are setting the stage for the future of fashion.