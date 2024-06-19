Who is Zara Shatavari? Know all about India's 'Miss AI' candidate in world's first AI beauty pageant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know all about India's ‘Miss AI’ Zara Shatavari

Zara Shatavari is among the top ten finalists in Fanvue's inaugural AI-generated beauty competition. According to Forbes, Shatavari was chosen from over 1,500 international entries. She lives in India and is known as a "PCOS and depression warrior". She is also a foodie, travel enthusiast, and fashion lover who hopes to "empower individuals to live their best lives" by sharing her knowledge of health, job development, and the newest fashion trends. Her website says she hopes to "connect deeply with her followers and inspire them daily".

Who is Zara Shatavari?

Zara Shatavari was founded by Rahul Choudhry, a co-founder of an Indian mobile marketing organisation. This "digital diva" has a website where she posts blogs about health and fashion trends. She has around 7,500 Instagram followers. Her social media profile features photos of her hopping on a yoga ball, relaxing outside at a tranquil tropical spa, and lying beneath the blankets on a lazy Sunday morning. In one photo, she wears a red sari and greets her followers with a happy Diwali in a room adorned with traditional festival candles and clay lamps, which represent the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness.

"My mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives by sharing valuable insights and tips on health, career development, and fashion trends. With a natural Indian look and a human touch, I aim to connect deeply with my followers and inspire them every day," her website reads.

Rahul Choudhry, in expressing his excitement about Shatavari’s achievement, highlighted her role in bridging the gap between AI technology and human engagement. In a LinkedIn post, Rahul said, "I am thrilled to announce that Zara Shatavari, our innovative AI influencer, has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the prestigious Miss AI Competition, out of 1500 expert participants from around the world!"

"This recognition by the FanVue World AI Creator Awards showcases Zara's outstanding contributions to the AI and influencer community. It's a tremendous honour to see her represent India and Asia on such a global stage, especially as the only finalist from India and one of only two from Asia," he added.

About Miss AI - World’s First AI Beauty Pageant

Miss AI is a beauty contest in which artificial models and influencers fight for the title, a financial award, and other opportunities. For the opportunity to win the Miss AI title, contestants will be judged on their appearance, technological talents, and social clout.

A panel of four judges will judge the AI-powered divas, including two AI-generated judges, Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini. The other two judges are Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and novelist, and Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and public relations consultant.

The top three Miss AI winners will receive cash prizes totalling more than $20,000. The AI inventor dubbed Miss AI will receive a $5,000 cash reward, AI mentorship programmes, public relations services, and more.

