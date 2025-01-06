Payal Kapadia shines bright in Payal Kandhwala's silk jumpsuit at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Payal Kapadia in Payal Kandhwala's silk jumpsuit at Golden Globes 2025 red carpet.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards have been held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Celebrities from across the world have attended the event, known for receiving honours in film and television. Celebrities from across the world, including Ariana Grande, Adrian Brody and Angelina Jolie, brought their glamour to the Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday.

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 is a special moment for Indian cinema because the film 'All We Imagine as Light' and its director Payal Kapadia have been recognised. Payal Kapadia made a lot of headlines with her film 'All We Imagine as Light'. Payal Kapadia's film has received nominations in two categories at the Golden Global Award - first Best Director and second Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language. It has won the most prestigious Grand Prix title at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. However, the film didn't receive the Golden Globes 2025 award in any of the categories Best Director (Film) and Best Film (Non-English language) but made us proud with the nomination.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, the host of the ceremony, officially kicked off this year's prestigious awards season, with many Hollywood celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande and Colman Domingo gracing the red carpet. Payal Kapadia looked stunning in a customised black dress on the red carpet. She tied her hair in a messy bun. The filmmaker posed proudly while representing India on one of Hollywood's biggest platforms.

Wearing an outfit by indigenous brand Payal Khandwala, Payal looked effortlessly stylish. She wore a handwoven jumpsuit made of matte lightweight silk for her red carpet appearance. The black jumpsuit features the brand's signature loop neck, which can be draped differently each time you wear it, and is embellished with brocade embellishments on the pockets.

Kapadia wore her hair in a bun and wore no makeup or style. Regarding accessories, Kapadia wore the recognizable #Artists4Ceasefire ring/pin, which features a red glossy circle with a hand and a heart, as part of her red-carpet ensemble. The emblem means that we condemn the killing of Israeli and Palestinian civilians regardless of faith or race, according to Artists Call For Ceasefire Now.

This year's Golden Globes saw the presence of many famous Hollywood celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The Golden Globes festivities also included a pre-event ceremony known as the Golden Gala, where two iconic awards were given away.

Viola Davis was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her outstanding contribution to the industry, while Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award for his remarkable career in television. The ceremony was star-studded.

