Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana Grande, check who wore what on the red carpet

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony was one of the most star-studded awards ceremonies of the year, honouring the best of film and television from the past year at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. All eyes were on the fashion choices and the possible winners of the night as Hollywood's elite walked the red carpet. Nikki Glaser hosted the event, entertaining the audience with witty banter and comedic skits. This year's nominees are the best from diverse backgrounds, especially emphasising adding the aspect of inclusivity and representation. Emilia Perez received the most nominations. The Bear, Shogun, Wicked and Challengers also dominated the winners' list.

India had also made it to the awards night with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' getting nominated. Starring Chaaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the film was nominated for Best Non-English Film and Payal was also nominated for Best Director. The film failed to win either of the two awards. However, the 2025 Golden Globes was a glamorous and impactful evening that left a lasting impression on viewers and set the tone for what is sure to be another successful year in the world of entertainment. Now, let us see who wore what on the red carpet.

Zendaya looked stunning in a rust-orange Louis Vuitton satin gown at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Zendaya, who was styled by Law Roach, looked stunning in the strapless dress and radiated vintage charm as she posed for the photographers.

The Wicked star and singer Ariana Grande wore Givenchy's vintage 1966 yellow gown to honour her character Glenda's favourite colour. Ariana accessorized the vintage gown with Swarovski diamonds at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Mimi Cuttrell was the stylist for Ariana.

Selena Gomez made a big impression at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards by wearing a Prada gown that looked like something from a fairy tale. The focal point of Selena Gomez's red carpet ensemble, which included glittering Tiffany & Co. jewellery, was her engagement ring.

In a trailing silver metal and crystal chain embroidered silhouette from Alexander McQueen's Spring Summer 2025 collection, Angelina Jolie looked ethereal.

Silk and silver threads were used to create Demi Moore's strapless Armani Prive dress. Her red carpet figure oozed regal allure thanks to the champagne silk fabric and dazzling details.