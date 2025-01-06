Monday, January 06, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana Grande, check who wore what on the red carpet

Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana Grande, check who wore what on the red carpet

The 2025 Golden Globes proved to be a memorable and impactful event, setting the tone for a new era of storytelling and recognition in the entertainment industry. Now let us check out the gorgeous attires the celebrities wore at the event.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 10:57 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 10:57 IST
Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana, who wore what
Image Source : SOCIAL Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana Grande, who wore what on the red carpet.

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony was one of the most star-studded awards ceremonies of the year, honouring the best of film and television from the past year at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. All eyes were on the fashion choices and the possible winners of the night as Hollywood's elite walked the red carpet. Nikki Glaser hosted the event, entertaining the audience with witty banter and comedic skits. This year's nominees are the best from diverse backgrounds, especially emphasising adding the aspect of inclusivity and representation. Emilia Perez received the most nominations. The Bear, Shogun, Wicked and Challengers also dominated the winners' list.

India had also made it to the awards night with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' getting nominated. Starring Chaaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the film was nominated for Best Non-English Film and Payal was also nominated for Best Director. The film failed to win either of the two awards. However, the 2025 Golden Globes was a glamorous and impactful evening that left a lasting impression on viewers and set the tone for what is sure to be another successful year in the world of entertainment. Now, let us see who wore what on the red carpet.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Zendaya - India Tv
Zendaya

Zendaya looked stunning in a rust-orange Louis Vuitton satin gown at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Zendaya, who was styled by Law Roach, looked stunning in the strapless dress and radiated vintage charm as she posed for the photographers. 

Ariana Grande in Givenchy

Ariana Grande - India Tv
Ariana Grande

The Wicked star and singer Ariana Grande wore Givenchy's vintage 1966 yellow gown to honour her character Glenda's favourite colour. Ariana accessorized the vintage gown with Swarovski diamonds at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Mimi Cuttrell was the stylist for Ariana.

Selena Gomez in Prada

Selena Gomez - India Tv
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez made a big impression at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards by wearing a Prada gown that looked like something from a fairy tale. The focal point of Selena Gomez's red carpet ensemble, which included glittering Tiffany & Co. jewellery, was her engagement ring.

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen

Angelina Jolie - India Tv
Angelina Jolie

In a trailing silver metal and crystal chain embroidered silhouette from Alexander McQueen's Spring Summer 2025 collection, Angelina Jolie looked ethereal.

Demi Moore in Armani Prive

Demi Moore - India Tv
Demi Moore

Silk and silver threads were used to create Demi Moore's strapless Armani Prive dress. Her red carpet figure oozed regal allure thanks to the champagne silk fabric and dazzling details.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement