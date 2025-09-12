What to wear this Navratri 2025: Women’s and men’s outfits, colours, fabrics and accessories Navratri 2025 is all about style and comfort. From lehengas to kurtas, explore the best outfits, colours, fabrics and accessories for Garba and Dandiya nights.

New Delhi:

One of the most vibrant festivals in India is Navratri, which is celebrated with nine nights of devotion, dance, and spectacular fashion. Every year, your regular wardrobe gets a change, fusing tradition with modern trends. The year Navratri 2025 will be no different, with a combination of heritage weaves, bold colours, and effortless styling.

What makes Navratri fashion so special is that it goes beyond the clothes. The festival is about embracing cultural roots while experimenting with contemporary twists. From twirling lehengas to contemporary kurta sets, there is enough choice to make every Garba and Dandiya night a delight.

Also read: Navratri 2025 dates: September–October calendar, daily colours, rituals and Vijayadashami

Navratri outfit ideas 2025 for women

Women are embracing playful silhouettes for festive comfort this Navratri. Flowy lehengas with embroidered cholis have truly been a classic, but co-ord sets with mirror work and bright bandhani steal the limelight in 2025. Fusion styles are getting a lot of love these days; think traditional ghagra mixed up with a crop top or lightweight dupatta turned classy cape. Here is a list for you to consider:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AANSHII.FS)A graceful black lehenga paired with oxidised silver jewellery, blending elegance with festive energy for Navratri 2025 celebrations.

Sharara sets in bright colours are also a hit, perfect for twirling on the dance floor without feeling overwhelmed. If you want something subtle yet statement-making, choose khadi or handloom skirts with gota borders, styled with contemporary blouses. Here's is your fashion inspo:

Best Navratri outfits for men this year

Men’s festive fashion has levelled up in recent years, and Navratri 2025 is proof. The classic kurta-pyjama, made from cotton and silk blends, remains a go-to choice, but designers are pushing the envelope with printed Nehru jackets, embroidered bandis, and pastel-toned kurtas. Options to try out:

(Image Source : PEXELS)Modern yet traditional men’s kurta styles for Navratri 2025—solid black and mustard yellow looks paired with stoles and casual elegance.

For Garba nights, short kurtas paired with dhotis or denim give an easy, youthful vibe. Those who prefer minimalism can stick to solid hues like deep blue, maroon, or ivory and let accessories like a dupatta or a statement stole do the talking. Take a look:

Trending colours and fabrics for Navratri outfits

Every Navratri day comes with its own colour significance, and 2025 will see a perfect balance between traditional shades and trendy palettes. Expect mustard yellow, fuchsia pink, emerald green, and royal blue dominating wardrobes. Metallic tones like copper and gold are also making a comeback for festive evenings. Check out these looks:

(Image Source : PEXELS)A festive pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work, accessorised with bold silver jewellery for Garba nights.

On the fabric front, breathable cottons, chanderi silks, and georgettes are favourites for comfort. Velvet trims and sequinned accents will also find a place for those who like extra sparkle. Try out these styles:

Navratri jewellery, makeup and styling tips

Jewellery this year is bold yet wearable. Think oxidised silver chokers, layered jhumkas, or temple-style pieces for women. Men can accessorise with brooches, stoles, or layered beads to complement their outfits. Makeup is leaning towards dewy bases, kohl-rimmed eyes, and bold lips. A floral bun or embellished clips for hair accessories are instant elevating factors.

(Image Source : PEXELS)A stylish maroon saree with golden detailing and statement jewellery, showing how classic sarees shine during Navratri festivities.

Comfortable yet stylish Navratri outfit combinations

Dancing during all festivities runs for quite a number of hours, and this is why comfort is a must, not an afterthought. Women can have fun with ankle-length skirts and sneakers for that polished yet easy vibe, or go all comfy with loose palazzo pants paired with beautifully embroidered kurtis. Men could choose short kurtas paired with straight-fit trousers or cotton bandhgalas to freely move along. And we have the best in store for you.

(Image Source : PEXELS)A cheerful yellow lehenga styled with bold accessories and a contrasting dupatta, bringing playful comfort to Navratri 2025 nights.

Also read: Useful tips to style old saree, lehenga for Garba and Dandiya nights

Navratri 2025 is one more reason to design the spring wardrobe and show up in outfits that are pretty comfortable and equally striking.